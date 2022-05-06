LAGRANGE — The operator of a nursing home facility in LaGrange will be changing this summer, with 67 workers technically being terminated from their jobs.
That being said, it's possible that the changeover will have no actual effect, as all or most of those workers may simply be retained by the new operator.
Miller's Health Systems Inc., which operates several long-term care facilities in Indiana, filed a WARN notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, advising of a total of 691 staff terminations across facilities in Indianapolis, Wakarusa, Tipton, Sullivan, Rushville, Peru, Huntington and LaGrange.
Those terminations don't exactly mean all of those workers will left jobless, however. While technically severed as employees of Miller's Health System as it drops out of the operating role, the company will be assisting in transition to the new operator which is expected to retain most of those employees.
"Changing business terms and conditions will leave us no choice but to terminate our current opreating lease with the owner of the property, Highgate Capital Investments/Aurora Health Network, effective 6-30-2022," the WARN notice from Miller's President and CEO Patrick Boyle states. "The Owner will be contracting and appointing a new operator to manage the facility effective 7-1-2022."
The LaGrange facility will have 67 employees effective by the change in operator, with the employment with Miller's Health System being "permanent," the notice states.
However, the workers will likely be shifted to the new operator, whoever that may be, as it's not stated in the notice.
"MHS will offer our assistance with the new operator in the re-hiring process for the current employees of MHS. We anticipate the new operator likely will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working at the healthcare facility," the notice states.
Those details are the same for all of the facilities listed in the company's WARN notice. A copy of the notice impacting the LaGrange facility was sent to the LaGrange City Council and LaGrange County Commissioners to notify them of the upcoming changes.
Miller's Merry Manor is one of only two licensed long-term care facilities in LaGrange County, with the other being the Life Care Center of LaGrange.
Nursing homes have struggled to find and retain employees for years and are suffering similar job hunt challenges that other employers also face. Staffing at nursing homes was also significantly challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as the virus infiltrated facilities and struck the extremely vulnerable population of seniors living inside.
