KENDALLVILLE — Time to rebid.
Kendallville is going to take a second crack at bidding out its PreservINg Main Street facade project and plans to reject all bids it received on Jan. 10.
The first attempt was not what the city was looking for. No one bid on the two biggest projects at all and the other six buildings that were priced ranged from high to more than double.
Now the project will get pushed back two months as Kendallville plans to re-advertise it in early February with a second bid opening coming March 28.
“We had a couple meetings and we had another call this morning with the architects from MartinRiley and our grant administrator ... and we have made the decision to throw out all the bids and start over,” Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said Friday morning.
Kendallville was one of two communities to receive the first-ever PreservINg Main Street grant, $2 million in state money to be used for historic preservation and restoration of downtown buildings facades.
The bid opening on Jan. 10 posed some problems, as contractors only bid on three of five available packages, representing only six of the eight buildings seeking renovation.
The two buildings that were not bid — the Strand Theatre and Kendallville Auto Value — were the two biggest projects expected to be the most expensive.
Within those three packages that did receive bids, two of the bids were more than double the initial architect’s estimate, while the third was still high but much closer at about 16% over.
In total, the bids received totaled $1.43 million for six buildings, when architects had originally estimated it could complete 10 buildings for $1.4-$1.67 million.
Advanced Restoration Contractors from Indianapolis was the lowest bidder on all three packages it bid. Shawnee Construction was beat on both packages it bid.
Last week, city leaders floated the idea of accepting part and rejecting part, but upon further discussion decided to scrap the entire first attempt and make a second.
Timing of the first bid attempt appears to have been a big factor. Bid advertisements were posted in December and due on Jan. 10, so a large chunk of the bid window spread over the holidays.
“When MartinRiley reached out to some of our local contractors ... they said it was just too hard to bid before Christmas,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
In the second attempt, Kendallville intends to keep the same bid packages it used the first time around.
That means splitting the project into five parts. Those include:
• Jeny’s Tacos, Kropp Insurance and Love Me Two Times on Main
• Hosler Realty and the old post office on West Mitchell Street
• The former Relaxation Station at 101 N. Main St.
• Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St.
• The Strand Theatre
Although that format could create a situation where projects get no bids like happened in the first round, Johnson said they decided to keep that format because ideally it opens the project to more companies and could result in more bids and more competitive bids.
If they were all combined, a bidding company would need to have the manpower, resources and expertise to do all of the work within the required schedule, which would likely exclude many smaller firms who don’t have the size and scope.
“The architects felt that the packages, because the way they’re packaged is with similar work. It’s going to attract more contractors,” Johnson said.
Johnson also clarified that there is no specific requirement that contractors be specially certified to do historic restoration work. After the initial bids came in high, that was a common claim being made as to the reason why.
“That’s a misconception,” Johnson said, explaining any qualified contractor capable of doing the work has a shot to bid any of the projects.
The re-bid is going to push the project back at least another two months, as bids wouldn’t be accepted until early in April. Contractors will need time to get materials and mobilize, meaning that work probably wouldn’t start until May at the earliest but probably even later into the construction season.
While the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs wanted the projects to be complete by the end of 2023, Johnson said they’ve been amenable to the ongoing challenges and acknowledge that their original timetable was extremely aggressive.
Brookville, the other community that received a $2 million grant, is behind Kendallville in the process and hasn’t even attempted to bid yet, Johnson said.
But the real question looming as the city looks to a second bid process is, will it actually result in better prices?
The original estimates of $1.4-$1.67 million for 10 buildings were first created in March 2022 and prices have remained volatile. Handshoe said those numbers may not hold up a year later.
“I just know from personal things that I’ve done for my home, it may not be as realistic as we hoped. It may not be realistic,” she said.
If bids come in high a second time, both Handshoe and Johnson said they haven’t made any final decisions about what would happen then.
“I’m not above asking for more money,” from the state Handshoe said. “It’s their project.”
Neither mentioned the possibility of seeking more funds from local sources, although a group like the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission could offer or be asked for tax-increment financing dollars to help with overage.
What the city won’t do is ask for more money from the building owners. Kendallville set a match requirement of 15% and doesn’t intend to change that, although building owners may have to chip in more if the price is higher than their original estimate.
Building owners can still back out at any time. If they can’t supply the appropriate match money, they can still drop out of the project at that time.
Two buildings, Treehouse Realty and 100 Main, were both included in the city’s Top 10 for the grant but both withdrew before the first bids went out.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety meets Tuesday and will officially act on the bids. The board meets at 8:30 a.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
