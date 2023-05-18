KENDALLVILLE — For transgender individuals, being affirmed and treated with basic respect costs nothing but can pay huge dividends for their health and well-being.
Using someones preferred pronouns or name, being open and willing to listen to learn and being open to understand and empathize, all of those things can have huge physical and mental health benefits for transgender individuals.
And they're easy to do, you just have to be willing to do it.
Those were some of the core messages of a Wednesday event hosted by Noble County Pride featuring a social workers who works with the LGBTQ+ community in northeast Indiana as well as organizations, businesses and government entities that cross path with them too and a short documentary film from the Trevor Project, a leading nonprofit focused on reducing suicide rates for LGBTQ+ individuals.
The Learn With Love event drew about 25 people to the Noble County Public Library to hear MaryClare Clark of the Fort Wayne-based Brave Alliance, part of the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium.
The organization has a specific arm for serving LGBTQ+ individuals, because they're statistically more likely to struggle with substance abuse, suicide ideation and maternal mortality than the general population.
"We work with individuals that are in the community but also individuals' family members," Clark said. "We are working with the provider community, physicians, therapists, law enforcement."
There's a need in northeast Indiana — one of Indiana's most conservative regions — as the Human Rights Campaign annual Municipal Equality Index shows that of the nine cities in Indiana that were analyzed, Fort Wayne rated the lowest of the nine with 40 out of a possible 100 points.
Bloomington, by comparison, received a 100/100 score on the index.
"We have the lowest score, which means we have the poorest standards surrounding LGBTQ rights in the Fort Wayne area," Clark said.
Clark's presentation focused a bit on education and a bit on advocacy, sharing some terminology and some science and statistics with attendees.
Clark started with the distinction between sex and gender. While biological sex is determined by genes — male, female or intersex, in which a person has natural physical attributes or genetic traits of either sex — gender is a social construct, something that society creates and reinforces through a set of norms.
Clark gave examples of some social constructs such as language, where humans assign sounds and symbols to represent objects or ideas. Different groups may assign different sets of sounds of symbols — dog in English, hund in German or perro in Spanish — but they all represent the same thing.
When it comes to gender, society associates certain physical traits or characteristics to correlate with a biological sex. For example, girls wear dresses, are associated with pink and often have longer hair, while boys are blue, wear pants or shorts, and typically have short hair. Those traits aren't inherent to one sex or the other, they are characteristics societies have ascribed, Clark explained.
From there, Clark explained "gender identity," which is simply a person's awareness of their own gender. Most people identify as cisgendered — their biological sex matches the gender norm — but some individuals don't match and are then identified as transgender or non-binary or genderfluid, opting to identify with neither male or female or choosing to oscillate between gender traits.
Clark's presentation touched briefly on some science topics about genetic research in transgender individuals that have identified about 20 different markers atypical from most DNA in traits that impact sex differentiation, but focused more on the social impact faced by LGBTQ+ individuals.
For individuals who struggle with gender dysphoria, where their physical body doesn't align with their neurological sex or gender identity, that can be a major cause of secondary mental health issues both from internal strife but also from external pressure from their family, community or society as a whole.
"When you have dysphoria, you don't have euphoria, you have dysphoria. You have an unease, and unrest with that neurological sex," Clark said.
That can manifest as physical, social or emotional distress and, compounded over time, can cause trauma and can open the door to some dangerous behaviors such as substance abuse or suicide. That's something that Clark and her staff run into in the Brave Alliance as they interact with and assist LGBTQ+ individuals in northeast Indiana.
"Most of our clients have been extremely traumatized by the societal basis of what is going on, what is going on in our country right now, but also what has been going on in our country for a long time," Clark said.
For people who come out as transgender, having supportive and affirming family, friends or community members can go a long way toward easing some of that distress.
In 2022, 54% of transgender and non-binary youth seriously considered suicide and 15% actually attempted it. But using a person's preferred name or pronouns led to a 29% decrease in that suicide ideation.
That was a focus of the 30-minute film "Learn With Love," made by the Trevor Project.
The film features three different stories of Kaiden, a black transgender male and his mom; Skyler, a transgender girl with her father and grandfather; and Lyndon, a transgender male and a local preacher Danny, who took him in to his home after Lyndon's parents threw him out after he came out as trans.
Kaiden was described as a "tomboy" growing up and described how he never was interested in things like dresses or skirts or nail polish. Growing up, he was attracted to girls and always felt out of place, feeling like, inside, he was truly a male.
"I felt ugly. I felt worthless. I felt like this bad human being," Kaiden said, recalling his youth before transitioning.
His mom offered support and lots of questions — questions that Kaiden said he was glad she asked because they needed to be answered — before he transitioned.
In Skyler's story, her transition to female in youth was something her grandfather Tom — described be his son as a old-school southern conservative — didn't accept and it caused a rift in their family.
After nearly seven years apart, Tom sought out more information and tried to learn more about the transgender experience and open his mind and heart and began to repair the rift in his family.
"We didn't understand that it was not a phase," Tom said, describing the time he lost with his granddaughter as "embarrassing" as a "waste."
And in Lyndon's story, after coming out as trans he thrown out of home and cut off from his family. He met Danny, a pastor at the local church near a Christian college that had worked with gay and lesbian individuals and helped send them to conversion camps.
But Danny said Jesus commanded humanity to love God and love their neighbors and when he met Lyndon, he realized that efforts to oppose or change LGBTQ+ to try to "save" them was instead causing more harm, the opposite of Christ's mandate.
After the film, the group has a short discussion, with one woman noting that the individuals in the movie seemed to certain of their gender identity, even at a young age. But what about now, where youth who may be experimenting or wanting transition don't have such firm conviction?
That was a great question, Noble County Pride leader Ania Hornberger said. Ultimately, you can still choose to be loving, supportive and empathetic and work together to understand and figure out what the best course of action for that person might be.
"We can't expect all youth to be so sure of their sexual identity, gender identity. But in some ways I don't think that matters, you need to accept them and meet them where they are," Hornberger said.
Clark agreed, noting that among their clientele, individuals who came hostile circumstances typically are in greater distress than those who have people in their lives willing to support them.
"Those are the kiddos we see in treatment, that have been oppressed, that haven't been able to be who they are," Clark said. "It's OK for kids to try to figure out who they are. It's OK for kids to be who they are."
