ALBION — Noble County voters are going to need a scorecard when it comes to next spring’s primary, after the Noble County Commissioners on Monday approved a new county council district map.
The redistricting was required after the disparity between sizes of the districts became too large as a result of the latest census figures, according to county officials.
County officials worked with officials from DePauw University and other state experts in coming up with the districts.
The new council district map approved Monday is going to mean at least one new face on the council as three of the four district council seats changed. The county council consists of three at-large members and four members who represent specific districts.
All of the district seats will be up for election in next May’s primary.
After the maps were redrawn, District 2 Councilwoman Bernie Lawson no longer resided in that district. Where Lawson lives is in the new District 1, which Councilman Tom Janes currently represents. Both are Republicans.
Council president Denise Lemmon, who was formerly in District 3, now lives in the new District 2.
None of the current council members live in the new district 3, which consists of the following precincts: Allen 24, Allen 25, Allen 26, Swan 27, Green 10, Noble 9 and Noble 29.
Councilman Jerry Jansen remains in District 4, which consists of the following precincts: Wayne 16, Wayne 17, Wayne 18, Wayne 19, Wayne 20, Wayne 21, Wayne 22 and Allen 23.
District 1 now consists of Perry 3, Perry 4, Perry 5, Perry 6, Sparta 2, York 8 and Washington 1.
District 2 now consists of Wayne 15, Orange 12, Orange 13, Orange 14, Elkhart 7, Albion 28 and Jefferson 11.
Janes and Lawson both plan on running against each other in May’s primary for the District 1 seat.
After working together for years on the council, they will find themselves on the same ticket seeking the same seat.
“We both have a lot of respect for each other,” Lawson said Tuesday. “It’s kind of heart-breaking.”
“It’s really a weird situation,” Janes said Tuesday. “She’s a great council person. I have a lot of respect for her.”
Both said they wanted to continue the work the council has been a part of.
“Tom or I, we can continue the growth of Noble County,” Lawson said.
Also at Monday’s commissioners meeting:
• The commissioners approved IT director Dave Baum’s request to encumber funds $34,000 of his budget to be spent in 2022 to purchase new in-car computers for the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
“We’ve got laptops we can’t get parts for,” Baum said.
Baum had budgeted for the purchase this year, but when he ordered the computers in November he was told it would be March before they would arrive. The late arrival means the county won’t be billed until 2022.
Baum said the supply issues are even worse for monitors. The Noble County Recorder’s Office needs new units for its office, and those likely won’t come until September.
• The commissioners gave Baum permission to begin the process for the county to secure the nobleco.gov domain name. All of the county’s current addresses are currently at nobleco.org.
Baum told the commissioners that people generally trust .gov websites more than any other. He also said the federal government was going to pay for the change, something that had prohibited Baum from requesting the change prior.
“We’ll own it and it’s free,” Baum said of the new Internet address.
Residents won’t have to worry about the change for now, particularly with the move of several offices to the new county annex this spring.
“We will probably keep the .org address for a time,” Baum said. “I don’t want to be disruptive.”
