ALBION — Ask pretty much any community leader in northeastern Indiana what the two big issues are and you’re likely to get the same answer.
Available, affordable child care and lack of housing.
Instead of simply lamenting the problems caused by those two issues — key factors for community growth — the Albion Town Council is doing something about both.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the council tentatively established a pair of committees to address these issues.
In late April, the council heard a presentation from the Housing Resource Hub, a 501©3 non-profit group that tries to bridge the gap between communities, local government and housing developers.
The group, through government programs such as READI Grants and residential TIF districts, helps bridge the gap to help make housing more affordable to the developer and to the communities which want to see more housing.
The process involves first finding a site, which would be up to the town.
Once a site is found and at least a tentative agreement can be reached with the property owner, the town would sign an agreement with the Hub, which would provide its expertise to help find funding options to make the deal profitable for developers.
A big plus to using the Hub is that the town would have greater say in the development than if a private deal is made. In purely private deals, the developer would only have to follow the town’s zoning ordinance. If the Hub gets involved, the town would have greater say in the design of the area and the homes.
The town would have to commit $50,000 to the Hub so it could fund its work, which would include go through the numbers, such as costs of the projects and what the town could eventually hope to gain through property taxes. The Hub would also help line up developers and has its own “pipeline” of buyers.
The town would be able to recoup its investment as the project takes off.
The Hub is funded from a percentage fee it charges developers.
The council made no formal commitment in April, but it made a more formal one to address housing on Tuesday with the formation of a special committee.
The committee will initially consist of Councilman John Morr and Council President Vicki Jellison.
More people will be added to the committee as the need arises, according to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie.
Ihrie said the committee would meeting either on a monthly or bi-weekly basis, depending on action items to consider.
A special committee to address a shortage of affordable child care options for Albion’s work force will consist of Councilman Don Shultz, Councilwoman Abby Lindsey, Ihrie and Noble-LaGrange Thrive by 5 Coordinator Jenna Anderson.
Anderson and Ihrie have been spearheading an effort to help create more child care openings in Albion.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers announced the park board had voted on Monday to set hours for the town’s park system. Those hours will see the parks closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
“We’re having some problems at the park,” Myers told the council.
After the meeting, Myers said many of those problems stem from drivers who are doing “donuts” in the Hidden Diamonds Park parking lot.
To provide some enforcement teeth, town attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said the council would have to pass an ordinance setting the hours and providing for fines.
“There’s people down there all the time,” Myers said of Hidden Diamonds. “Ninety-nine percent of the people that go down there are awesome.”
• The council voted to send out requests for bids for its Community Crossings paving grant — once specs are provided by the town’s engineering firm.
In April, the state announced Albion had received $753,357.75 in grant funding.
According to Albion Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller, the town will use its funds for more than 4 miles of improvements to the town’s roads including: North Oak Street from Jackson to Jefferson; South Oak Street from Main to Railroad; Jackson Street from North Oak to North York; Railroad Street from South York to Orange; Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds to Seventh; Seneca Street from Seventh to Fourth; Fifth Street, from Main to Perry; Sixth Street, from Perry to Seneca; Perry Street from Seventh to its end; Washington Street from Orange to its end; and Grove Street from North Oak to its end.
The longest stretch would be the work down on Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds to Seventh Street — 3,259 feet.
• Myers announced that Fourth of July fireworks would be held on July 3 on the Central Noble Schools main campus.
