KENDALLVILLE — A Fort Wayne man’s old Detroit muscle won the top prize at Saturday’s Kendallville Car Show.
Show organizers announced the winners on Monday, and it was a big day for Ford’s Mustang, as that model won three of the top five awards.
Tom Kasting of Fort Wayne won Best of Show with his 1985 Ford Mustang,
Other winners were:
• Mayor’s Choice: Dennis Sherman (Fort Wayne); 1965 Chevy Impala S/S
• Fire Chief’s Choice: Jeff & Pam Staessle (Avilla); 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby
• Police Chief’s Choice: Monty Bradshaw (Fort Wayne); 1969 Ford Mustang Mach I
• Raddest Rat Rod: Jerry Hall (Markle); 1948 Chevy 3600.
