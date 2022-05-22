KENDALLVILLE — Want to try a new game that’s easy to learn and inexpensive?
How about giving disc golf a chance. It can be played at public parks across northeast Indiana and doesn’t require paying the high costs that traditional golf typically has.
The sport has seen a significant rise in popularity in the region and there are plans in places like Kendallville to expand its courses to offer more holes.
Kendallville’s Bixler Lake Park currently has two nine-hole courses on the east and west sides of the park that are considered easy and made for beginners. Two local residents, Chris McCreery and Logan Conley, are helping construct the Woodland Trail, which will be an 18-hole course near the Kendallville Sports Complex and designed for more advanced level players.
Volunteers have raised about $4,000 in donations towards getting permanent tee pads and baskets for that course.
The rules of the game are similar to traditional golf, where you try to get the ball into the hole with the fewest strokes. The difference is players instead throw a disc and try to get it into a metal basket.
The basket can be at different heights and some holes contain many trees, creating an obstacle for players. Players start off at a tee pad or on grass where they mark where to throw from.
Creating challenging courses draws more serious players. McCreery said the separate nine hole courses at the park was not very challenging and became difficult to play on when people were at the park.
“It’s not the safest thing to do when you’re playing while people are hanging out at the park,” he said.
That’s where the idea for building a new course further away from the park came from. McCreery, along with Conley, approached the city’s park department about building a course that’s designed for advanced players.
“We have enough room where we can have championship style holes,” he said. “We’ve put in portable baskets and rubber mats as tee pads. They’ve been moved around so we can know where to place them permanently.”
He hopes Kendallville can hold tournaments organized by the Professional Disc Golf Association once the new course is done.
He and Conley have spent hundreds of hours working on building the course clearing out debris to put the holes.
He said they’ve met many obstacles including bad weather and that it needs to improve in order to move forward with the construction.
He hopes once the course is completed, they can form intra course leagues.
“Were doing fundraising soon to help finish our project and then figure out how to spend the money,” he said. “The city isn’t set up to do fundraising, so our most viable options are donations.”
Construction started back in 2019 and has been on and off since then.
Conley said the game has come a long way and he is always interested in teaching people how to play.
“I play about once a week. It’s a good way to get away from work and life and have some fun,” Conley said.
Over in Ligonier, Kenney Park has seen many people from across the region come out to the course to play disc golf. The park just wrapped up its spring league in which more than 90 players competed.
Aaron Waggoner has been playing the sport for about three years along with his 10-year-old son, Ty, who competes in tournaments around the country.
“This course is pretty easy,” Waggoner said of Kenney Park. “Some of the holes, which I helped design, have mandatories also called “mandos” where you have to throw the disc between two trees in order to keep it in bounds.”
In traditional golf, players use different clubs depending on the distance they are to the hole. In disc golf, players use discs with different weights depending on things like weather and distance to the basket.
Waggoner said wind, especially, affects which type of disc you use during a game.
“When its windy out, you want to use the heavier discs and lighter ones when it’s not,” he said.
Disc golf courses are different across the region and elsewhere. Some are more challenging than others and often draw people from all over, including Elkhart and Goshen.
Waggonner said the sport’s popularity really soared during the pandemic. When people were forced to stay indoors, locals were looking for something to do outdoors and be socially distanced from others.
He said the PDGA’s membership doubled during the pandemic to 200,000 members and there are more courses opening up around the country.
“There’s no better feeling than doing something outside,” he added. “Seeing the flight of the disc, figuring out what speed and how to throw it keeps me going.”
He describes himself as a competitive person and likes to compete at high levels.
Waggoner along with his son, Ty, have been playing the sport for only three years and already have sponsorships with disc golf companies like Discraft and Hazy Shade.
Much of what they do with sponsorships is managing their social media accounts and they also get free equipment.
Ty said he loves being outdoors and enjoying the cool air. He’s been able to make new friends and compete against adult players in tournaments.
Ligonier’s Kenney Park was able to complete its disc golf course for under $10,000. Aaron said the benefit of disc golf compared to traditional golf is the cost to play.
“All you got to buy is the discs and you can go to the parks to play for free,” Waggoner said. “Unlike with regular golf, you have to pay all the costs to get in and rent equipment. Honestly, I think traditional golf is more elitist.”
In the past year and a half, Waggoner has played more than 450 rounds of disc golf across northeast Indiana and Michigan.
Ty will be playing in the Junior Disc Golf World Championships from July 13-16 in Peoria, Illinois.
