ALBION — Funding the proposed $6 million Noble County Courthouse Renovation?
A little bit from here. A little bit from there. A $2 million 10-year bond.
And a whole bunch from American Rescue Plan monies.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith presented a funding proposal for the project to the Noble County Council, which took no action, but appeared amenable to the plan.
The $2 million, 10-year bond would add an additional $4 per year in property taxes to someone with a $144,000 homes in Noble County, according Smith.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
The original cost estimate for the project was $7.6 million if done in phases while the building was still occupied, or $7 million is it were vacated.
The county has whittled those price options down by approximately $1 million.
Noble County has received $9.2 million in ARP money provided by the federal government. But approximately half of that money has already been allocated for needed fixes to the Noble County Jail, for drainage work on C.R. 1000E and to hook the Noble County Office Complex-South to the town of Albion’s sewer system.
All total, county officials will have approximately $4.5 million in ARP funds to put toward the courthouse renovations. But the $6 million price tag does not include design costs, furnishings for the courthouse or the cost of leasing space to the courts and clerk’s office during the nine-month renovation process.
Under the plan submitted by Smith:
• the Noble County Commissioners would devote $300,000-$500,000 in CEDIT money it controls to provide furnishings for the newly renovated structure;
• the county’s Rainy Day fund would be tapped to the tune of $150,000-$250,000 to pay for leasing space when the courthouse is vacated; and
• the bond to pay the remainder.
The county’s Cumulative Courthouse Fund would be utilized if unexpected expenses come up relating to the project.
“By spreading out these amounts, it makes it palatable to those different areas,” Smith told the council.
Council president George Bennett asked Smith to research how much the bonding process would cost the county. The upfront costs on a short-term loan might be cheaper — at least initially.
But going with a loan would require the county to set up a mechanism to pay it off. The county already has a line item for debt services, which uses property tax revenues to make its current bond payment on the new courthouse annex.
Smith said if the county bonded the entire amount owed, a homeowner with a $144,000 home would pay an additional $6 per year.
Voting on the proposal could come as early as the council’s February meeting.
Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman was happy with how the council took Smith’s funding plan.
“I’m very pleaded on what the council said today,” Leatherman said. “The courthouse renovation is something we had to do.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Bennett was nominated by Councilwoman Mary Wysong to serve as the president. Councilman Tom Janes provided the second. The council voted 6-0 to have Bennett serve.
“Thank you for the show of your faith,” Bennett said. “I will do my best to come through for you this year.”
Former council president Denise Lemmon opted not to seek re-election.
Council voted Wysong to be vice president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.