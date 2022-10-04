LAGRANGE — Bids to construct a new shelter house at Delt Church Park came in more than $100,000 over the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department estimate, forcing the Parks Department Director Mary Franke to appear before the LaGrange County Commissioners Monday morning, seeking their permission to ask the LaGrange County Council member for an additional appropriation
Franke said she was stunned when the first bid she opened the first bid on that shelter and saw it was over $425,000.
“I was really shocked. I was expecting bids around $200,000,” she said. “It’s just what prices are now, but it’s crazy. It’s a roof on poles.”
The lowest bid on the project came in at around $340,000.
A parks department users survey showed the need for the new facility. Most of the facilities at Delt Church Park are already in high demand by members of the public. The parks department recently upgraded the disk golf course on the property.
Franke will now appear before the council at their Oct. 10 meeting where she’ll ask them to approve an additional $100,000 to be appropriated from the county’s American Rescue Plan fund to the parks department budget.
The commissioners also approved a request by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office to purchase and use a drone.
The specialized unmanned drone costs $17,030.40. According to its manufacturer, Gen Pac, drones used in emergencies and tactical operations can help keep police officers out of harm’s way. They also offer departments situational awareness. The model t be purchased by the sheriff’s office has several long-lasting batteries that can keep a drone operating for more than 30 minutes on a single charge.
LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Strong is already undergoing training to earn his Federal Aviation Authority certification to legally operate a drone.
In old business, the commissioners approved signing a contract between the LaGrange law office of Ernsberger and Helmer and the county to provide the county’s Problem Solving Court operated by LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven with an administrator. That role will be filled by Ernsberger and Helmer attorney Lisa Hanna.
