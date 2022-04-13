ALBION — A Kendallville man accused of murder in a shooting incident last summer at Gallops in Kendallville has had his trial date pushed back until August.
During what was supposed to be his final pre-trial conference on Tuesday, Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Steve Clouse set a new final pre-trial conference for Matthew Rodrigues for Tuesday, July 19, at 8:30 a.m. The new trial dates was set for Aug. 22-26.
Rodriguez, 24, of Kendallville, has been held in the custody of the Noble County Jail since July 6 regarding a June 27 incident at the Gallops gas station in which he allegedly shot three people with a handgun, killing one.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery has charged Rodriguez with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
If convicted, Rodriguez could face 45-65 years in prison on the murder charge, and 20-40 years for the Level 1 felony counts.
At a pretrial conference held Dec. 28, 2021, Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Steve Clouse set a trial date of May 16-22, with a final pre-trial hearing set for Tuesday.
At Tuesday’s proceedings, Rodriguez’s attorney, Kevin Likes, asked Clouse for more time to prepare. Likes told Clouse he hasn’t been able to get copies of all of his client’s mental health records, which date back to when Rodriguez was a juvenile.
“This case involves some extensive mental health records,” Likes said.
Likes also said he has an upcoming trial set in DeKalb County on Level 1 felony charges which could conflict with his preparations for Rodriguez’s case.
“I want you to have a fully prepared and competent defense,” Clouse told Rodriguez in agreeing to the delay.
“We understand,” Likes said. “He’s OK with it.”
At the end of Rodriguez’s initial court appearance on July 7, 2021, then-Noble County Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch ordered Rodriguez held without bond. In the state of Indiana, murder suspects can be held without bond.
During that initial hearing, private defense attorney Greg Cranston motioned to have Rodriguez evaluated for his competency to stand trial and to determine whether Rodriguez has a mental defect or disease.
Kirsch granted the request.
According to mycase.gov, one of the court-ordered psychiatric reviews was turned in Aug. 27. The second was submitted Oct. 7, 2021.
According to court documents, Rodriguez allegedly shot three people with a handgun at the Gallops gas station on U.S. 6 just before midnight on Sunday, June 27, killing Justin Smead and wounding Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Authorities said Rodriguez was in the gas station when Smead, Jeffries and Lewis entered. Security video shows one of the three appearing to exchange a glance with Rodriguez, who then followed them, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing.
Rodriguez was familiar with the three, police said, but authorities have not publicly disclose a motive for the shooting.
Rodriguez allegedly fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering peacefully to authorities.
The rest stop is located near Athens, Ohio, about 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville in southeast Ohio.
At the time of his arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from Rodriguez’s vehicle, court documents stated. During the investigation at Gallops, police recovered multiple 9-millimeter bullet casings following the shooting.
Two Kendallville police officers who were familiar with Rodriguez, also allegedly identified him from security video at the gas station.
On July 1, Rodriguez waived his right to an extradition hearing.
He was transported to the Noble County Jail July 6, where he was booked at 6:12 p.m.
During his incarceration, Rodriguez has attempted to contact the courts twice.
On Oct. 21, Rodriguez requested the court grant him access to discovery documents, basically the evidence of the state’s case against him. That motion was denied because Rodriguez’ private counsel had already been granted the discovery.
On Feb. 7, Rodriguez filed a letter with the court. Rodriguez was told that all correspondence with the court should come from his attorney.
Smead’s family was in attendance at Tuesday’s pre-trial conference.
Rodriguez was brought into court under heavy guard, with at least four armed officers in the courtroom. He wore a red jumpsuit, which designates has been a discipline problem at least at some point during his stay in the jail.
