AVILLA — The Avilla Redevelopment Commission got a first-hand update on progress made on structural improvements on the building located at 126 E. Albion St. Thursday prior to its regular scheduled meeting.
Commissioner members liked what they saw.
The RDC, which owns the building, has budgeted $141,37.18 to the project at the former Julie’s Pizza location. To date, the group has spent $48,140.10 on the effort.
The spending plan discussed during the regular meeting caps the spending at $175,000.
All of the money will come from TIF funds, and will not add to the town’s tax burden. Redevelopment commissions, by state law, are responsible for TIF spending plans.
Avilla Town Manager Tena Woenker led the tour for RDC members.
The interior of the building has been cleaned out. Brickwork lines the interior walls of the first floor. Woenker said plans call for the construction of a metal staircase and the installation of new joists and metal beams to shore up the building’s structural integrity.
The open floor plans make pretty much anything possible for the building, which has 900 square feet on both floors.
“You have a blank slate,” commissioner member Josh Harper said.
Commission member Todd Carteaux had toured the building earlier when an engineer looked over the building.
“It is amazingly sound,” Carteaux said. “It’s amazingly level.”
By investing money in the exterior and structural integrity, the project could become eligible for state and federal grants to complete the refurbishing of the interior. Such grants require the applicant to show they have already invested in the overall work.
Commission member Ross Freeman said he has been approached about the amount of money the RDC is spending. These people have a misconception about where the funds are going from.
“It’s not tax dollars,” Freeman said. “It’s where we’re here to do.”
“It’s a reinvestment in the community,” commissioner member Brent Durbin said. “That’s what’s happening.”
Durbin and Freeman said by fixing up the building, it will only raise property values for nearby property owners. It could also spur further development.
“It’s the historic value of downtown Avilla,” Durbin said. “It’s a good cause to try and save.”
Coworking option?
The RDC has not committed to whether it will sell the building or lease it. In either scenario, the money would come back to the TIF fund.
One option the RDC is considering is the creation of a coworking space.
Coworking spaces offer an “office” entrepreneurs can use to do their business and traditionally have provided such amenities as free Wi-Fi and access to printers.
As far as that proposition goes, RDC members weren’t the only people to see the promise in the building once it is restored.
Entrepreneur Brandon Still, who has established such coworking spaces in five different locations, said the East Albion Street property is a home run for such a project.
“I really think it’s the ideal facility,” Still said. “It’s a great location.”
The building meets all of the criteria Still said he favors when site-selecting coworking spaces:
• walkable location;
• access to green space; and
• a historic/quirky property.
According to Still, these entrepreneurs pay anywhere from $99 to $150 per month to use their space, which encompasses approximately 50 square feet or so. Access to the building is through a keycard or similar electronic security system, making it available 24 hours a day.
Revenues for similar square footage as what’s available in the Avilla building could range from $2,000 to $3,000 per month.
Ligonier and Kendallville are currently in the development phases of similar coworking spaces, and the Noble County Economic Development Corp. is leading the charge to connect these spaces, so a person who normally works out of the Avilla building could potentially use the Ligonier or Kendallville space, according to the EDC’s Lori Gagen.
RDC financials
The RDC’s financial advisor, Heidi Amspaugh of the accounting firm of Baker Tilly, walked the RDC through its financial report. RDCs are required by state law to present an annual, complete accounting of expenditures and revenues.
The Avilla Redevelopment Commission ended 2022 with a cash balance in its TIF funds of $853,000, according to Baker Tilly.
This year’s spending plan has potential outlays of up to $946,000, though that number is likely to be on the high side.
With an expected revenue this year of just over $500,000, the TIF fund should have a positive cash balance of approximately $400,000 in it by year’s end.
Expenditures for this year, along with the $175,000 for work down on the former’s Julie’s Pizza building, include:
• $210,000 in bond payments on large sewer department projects from 2006 and 2015;
• $182,237 for a contract with NIPSCO which will pay for the natural gas provider to extend a main line to the town’s east industrial park as well as a regulator station which will increase the pressure of the line which runs along Albion Street. The RDC will get most of this money back through fees charged to new customers; and
• $100,000 for various capital projects, including potential land acquisition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.