Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Nathan P. Christner, 36, of the 500 block of North Fourth Street, Wolcott, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Christner was held without bond.
Rodney L. Freeman, 30, of the 3700 block of C.R. 10, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated with a Class C misdemeanor. Freeman was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam P. Harman, 43, of the 400 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on three warrants. No charging information provided. Harman was held without bond.
Dustin M. Hart, 19, of the 5800 block of East C.R. 850N, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Hart was released on his own recognizance.
Lucio D. Jacquez, 30, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 650W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jacquez was released on his own recognizance.
Orlando Rodriguez-Roman, 40 of the 1700 block of Windsor Lane, Goshen, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Rodriguez-Roman was held on $1,500 bond.
Sylvester R. Slone, 51, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Austin G. Steffen Sturdivant, 23, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 10:52 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cole C. Tsetse, 39, of the 9400 block of Austin Road, Montgomery, Michigan, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Tsetse was held on $2,500 bond.
Austin R. Yant, 33, of the 300 block of Estelle Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe or hypodermic needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony. Yant was held on $2,500 bond.
Cledith Slone, 57, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Manuel Trejo-Prazaran, 41, no address provided, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class D felony. No further charging information provided. Trejo-Prazaran was held without bond.
