Nine booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Nine people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Derek S. Durbin, 48, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Durbin was released on his own recognizance.
Matthew T. Fox, 31, of the 15800 block of Golden Eagle Cove, Huntertown, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dylan M. Hagerman, 20, of the 8600 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hagerman was held on $1,500 bond.
Steven T. Kerl, 64, of the 3300 block of West Keck Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Kerl was held on $2,500 bond.
Branden L. Shepler, 36, of the 100 block of C.R. 22, Kendallville, was booked at 4:01 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Jose L. Contreras, 21, of the 600 block of Sherwood Drive, Bristol, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Contreras was held on $1,500 bond.
Lopez Esteban, 24, of the 1900 block of Oxford Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Esteban was held without bond.
Shawn E.Gibbs, 50, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was booked at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kelly M. Jordan, 42, of the 6500 block of North C.R.300E, Columbia City, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jessica N. Keck, 36, of the 8000 block of East C.R. 750S, South Milford, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Keck was released on her own recognizance.
Randy J. Miller, 47, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Maximo Gonzalez, 31, of the 2800 block of Alexander Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joshua R. Kimmel, 40, of the 3200 block of East Baseline Road, Albion, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Kimmel was released on his own recognizance.
