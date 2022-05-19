Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Zackary A. Andrews, 33, of Kendallville, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Andrews was held on $1,500 bond.
Jason L. Brady, 33, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Brady was held without bond.
Eric Garza, 49, of the 1300 block of West 36th Avenue, Gary, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor. Garza was held without bond.
Aaron I. Gideon, 27, of the 300 block of Chamberlin Drive, Warsaw, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gideon was held without bond.
Bonnie C. Hoff, 49, of the 11900 block of North Raggedy Ann Road, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Hoff was held without bond.
Ossie A. Martin, 28, of the 900 block of Hugh Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Martin was released on his own recognizance.
Madison L. Rhoades, 18, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Rhoades was held without bond.
Emily M. Tudor, 38, of the 300 block of Depot Place, Hamilton, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Tudor was held without bond.
Brittney S. Vervaet, 46, of the 200 block of North Cedar Cliff Drive, Madison, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Skyler J. Weber, 20, of the 800 block of Plantation Drive, Columbia City, was booked at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
