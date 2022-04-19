WOLCOTTVILLE — A Wolcottville man is in jail after a Sturgis, Michigan woman told police he kept her hostage for two weeks and repeatedly beat her.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr, 41, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, and was arrested and charged him with rape, criminal confinement, aggravated battery resulting in injury, strangulation, and intimidation. He was arrested on Thursday.
According to a report released by the sheriff’s office Monday morning, its officers were dispatched to the Sturgis Hospital Thursday to speak with an unnamed 35-year-old woman seeking treatment there. She told police she had been held captive by Tofiga for two weeks, and that during that time, Tofiga struck her repeatedly with his fists, hit her with a hammer, stabbed her with a knife, and bit her multiple times. She managed to escape Thursday.
A search warrant was granted by the LaGrange County Circuit Court and a police critical response team executed the warrant at Tofiga’s residence.
Tofiga was arrested and transported to the LaGrange County Jail. He was still in jail as of Monday afternoon, awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges.
