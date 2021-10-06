KENDALLVILLE — Between the ongoing pandemic and rainy weather, attendance at this year's Apple Festival was down a bit, although thousands still enjoyed the food and fun.
After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Apple Festival returned this year but didn't quite hit the same marks that it was hitting prior to the shutdown.
The good news is that the festival itself came back at about the same size — the primitives area shrank a bit but the rest of the usual food vendors and merchants all flooded back same as always. But the pandemic may have played a role and the weather certainly did in dampening this year's attendance a bit.
"Festival attendance was down some this year but we expected that to be the case. Between COVID and the weather, we are not surprised, but it was still very good. Rough estimates of 30,000 to 40,000 even with the weather," said Apple Festival Coordinator Amanda Taylor.
Rain struck on Saturday afternoon, a heavy downpour that dumped on the fairgrounds after lunch time, causing some flooding at the fairgrounds and soaked vendors and attendees. The rain cleared by about 2:30 p.m. and it stayed mostly dry after, but the storm had taken its toll.
Storms were in the forecast on Sunday, but the weather report actually turned out a bit better than it initially looked on paper. On Sunday, rain held off until about 4 p.m. in the final hour of the festival, so it stayed dry for most of the day.
"The rain on Saturday was short lived, but people took to the closed buildings and the vendors in those buildings were very happy," Taylor said. "The weather never cleared (Sunday afternoon) and tear down became a bit wet."
With attendance down a little, traffic wasn't as bad as it has been in recent years, Taylor said. The Apple Festival Committee also had added a third free shuttle bus and a second pickup point at East Noble Middle School to help reduce the stress on parking at the fairgrounds infield.
"The overall feel of the festival was positive. People seemed very happy to be able to get their favorite foods and seeing people they knew," Taylor said. "The committee is very happy with the weekend and had very few issues that needed to be addressed, making it a very enjoyable festival for everyone."
