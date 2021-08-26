LIGONIER — What will be put into the commercial space south of U.S. 6 in Ligonier?
That’s the question Mayor Patty Fisel and other city officials are asking as the 117-acres of land in the city was annexed in June for industrial, residential and commercial development.
About 15 acres of the property was annexed for commercial and retail use and ideas about what to attract to the space near U.S. 6 and U.S. 33 is ongoing.
The surrounding area consists of businesses including gas stations, an Ace hardware store and a CVS pharmacy.
The city wants to focus its efforts on getting what it needs most.
“First and foremost would be to get a hotel in town,” Fisel said. “I know it can be supported. There’s a lot of events that happen around here throughout the year.”
Since the city has no hotels currently, she said oftentimes people go to Kendallville or Goshen to find hotels to stay at when in town or attending events.
Fisel said the city conducted a hotel feasibility study in the past to determine whether having a hotel would be a positive thing and the feedback came back strong.
“The study ended up finding that the city can support a hotel,” she said.
She doesn’t expect the hotel to be a large, but hopes it will be about 30 beds.
“We did have talks with Cobblestone Hotels a few years ago about getting a 35-bed hotel into the city, but those plans fell through because they expected us to cover 49% of the costs,” she said.
Putting in a grocery store is another idea Fisel supports at the annexed area.
She believes Ligonier needs another grocery since the Kroger located on Lincoln Way South is small and provides limited items. She’s encouraged Kroger before to expand the size of its store to provide more for the community, but that hasn’t occurred.
She said she’s heard from residents in the community that they would prefer a discount grocer like Aldi be put in the city. Aldi currently has locations in Goshen, Auburn, Warsaw and Fort Wayne, with the closest location in Goshen being about 20 minutes away.
“We’re so limited as far as certain produce and things like that,” she said. “It would be great to have a large grocery store here.”
Adding more fast food restaurants in the area is another idea being discussed.
She hopes other types of fast food restaurants would come into town with McDonald’s and Burger King already present in the city.
Kendallville has several fast food chains located on U.S. 6, but U.S. 33 in Ligonier is a route many use while going to and from numerous industrial jobs in the southern Elkhart and LaGrange county area.
“It’s always good to add to the food options in the city,” she said.
