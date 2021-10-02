EMMA — About a dozen Westview School Corporation school buses pulled out of the Westview Jr./Sr. High School parking lot Wednesday afternoon, each followed closely by a marked police car. The officers were there to shadow the buses while they ran their routes, looking for anyone who violated Indiana’s school bus stop arm laws.
The officers involved were part of a special task force, SAFE for Kids, short for Stop Arm Focused Enforcement.
SAFE for Kids is now an annual program overseen by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office. Its goal, said Travis Glick, LaGrange County prosecutor, is to raise awareness of Indiana’s stop arm laws and cracking down on drivers who violate the laws.
The police officers shadowed bus routes whose drivers report a higher than expected number of stop arm violations. Two years ago, a similar initiative caught several stop arm violators. This time around, no tickets were issued.
That’s just fine with LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tracy Harker, who helped plan and organizer the task force.
“If we don’t give out any tickets, I’m fine with that,” Harker said. “The point is to raise awareness about the buses and the stop arm laws. We want our children to be safe.”
These days, all the large passenger buses that travel LaGrange County’s roads are equipped with both front and rear-facing cameras. Those cameras now play a vital role in catching and prosecuting stop-arm law violators. The cameras record clear video of any vehicle that passes a stopped bus, as well as information about the bus, such as when it slowed, when it stopped, and when the stop arm was deployed. Those videos can be used in court.
When violations occur, that video and the information is handed over to the prosecutor’s office for review. Indiana’s stop arm violation laws only require the prosecutor to identify the vehicle’s owner.
LaGrange County averages about one stop arm violation about every two weeks, said Glick. Tickets have been issued to people driving cars, trucks, motorcycles, semis, and even Amish buggies. Recently, in one week, two citations were issued, one to a 16-year-old driver and the second to an 82-year-old driver.
Harker said he still doesn’t understand why some drivers continue to drive around stopped school buses with flashing red lights. Stop arm laws, he added, have been in place for decades
“Buses are bright yellow rolling billboards with flashing lights. How can you miss them?” he explained
Prosecutors have a fair amount of latitude when charging stop arm violations. The process starts with a Class A infraction. But if the prosecutor deems the driver reckless, he has the option of charging violators with a more serious Class A misdemeanor, which can include jail time.
The task force’s work isn’t done yet. Glick said it will regroup again later this fall to shadow buses in both the Prairie Heights and Lakeland school districts
