SOUTH MILFORD — Thirteen people, all under the age of 21, were arrested Thursday and charged with minor possession of alcohol after neighbors complained about a loud party taking place at a property on Pretty Lake.
According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, its deputies made contact with the people at the party and quickly discovered cans of beer, both opened and unopened. Officers were told at least one person at that party had urinated directly into the lake.
Those arrested on a single charge of minor in possession of alcohol were: Sarah Kozar 18, of the 800 block of Forest Road, LaGrange Park, Illinois; Elizabeth Turner, 18, of the 4000 block of Howard Avenue, Western Spring, Illinois; Patrick Wenstrup, 18 of the 800 block of South Stone Ave, LaGrange, Illinois; Finnegan Buckley, 18, of the 1000 block of New Berry Avenue, LaGrange, Illinois; Nicholas Morlock, 18, of the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue, LaGrange, Illinois; Aiden Hallett, 18, of the 6000 block of Brainard Street, LaGrange, Illinois; Christian Cho 18, of the 11000 block of 72nd Street, LaGrange, Illinois, and Carson Tischler, 18 of the 1400 block of Deerpath Lane, LaGrange, Illinois.
Five people, all under the age of 18, also were arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol. Those cases were forwarded to the LaGrange County probation department.
