ALBION — A traffic stop in Kendallville over the weekend led to three felony charges being filed against an Avilla man.
Trent A. Lewis, 54, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Lewis was held on $2,500 bond.
According to court document, Kendallville Patrolman Blake Kugler noticed that the license plate did not belong to the vehicle Lewis was allegedly driving in the 500 block of North Main Street Saturday night.
Kugler pulled the vehicle over. When he approached the vehicle, he allegedly smelled burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
While Lewis was getting out of the vehicle, the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case alleges a methamphetamine smoking device fell on the floorboard. Kugler told Lewis to leave the smoking device where it lay, but Lewis allegedly grabbed the device and threw it across the street, leading to the obstruction of justice charge.
Kugler grabbed Lewis and pulled him from the vehicle. Lewis began to resist by attempting to pull away, according to court documents. Lewis was taken to the ground where he allegedly continued to resist, leading to a hand injury to Kendallville Sgt. Justin Beall, who had arrived to assist.
After Lewis was in custody, Kugler allegedly located the smoking device Lewis had thrown from his vehicle. The white residue inside the smoking device field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.