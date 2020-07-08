KENDALLVILLE — Work on the $1.31 million downtown Kendallville Streetscape project is on hold, but it’s only temporary.
Scott Derby, city engineer said work on completion of the corners is set to begin yet this week.
Electricians will be making connections from corner to corner before Malott Contracting, Inc., will be pouring corners and ADA ramps.
Electrical upgrades were one important component of the streetscape project, as downtown festivals struggled to have reliable hookups.
Next up will be the installation of new street lights, which are still currently being manufactured. The antique decorative street lights will be black in color and have two separate lamps, one tall one that will shine light over the street and a second, shorter lamp that extends over the sidewalk to cast more light on the walkways.
“At this point we are still way ahead of schedule,” Derby said.
During Wednesday morning’s Kendallville Redevelopment Commission meeting the board approved several bills toward the project. To date almost 50% of the project has been paid for by the city. A portion of the project is being funded through a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community Rural Affairs.
Several changes to the project have been made along the way to help keep the project within the $1.31 million budget. The RDC approved two change orders on Wednesday morning each decreasing the final cost of the project.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said Malott Contracting has been excellent to work with.
“They have helped us to find ways to save money along the way,” she said. “They have been an excellent contractor to work with.”
City crews have completed several projects helping to lower the final cost of the project, including the installation of new fire hydrants.
The second change order also included the north portion of the project from Family Video to the railroad tracks, which was added back into the project after the common council approved the new combined TIF district on June 16.
Loren Allen, RDC secretary said the project is looking great. He also complimented Derby for the work he is doing on the project.
“You are doing an amazing job of keeping track of everything,” he said.
The final part of the project will be the planting of trees in the square-holes in front of those areas with darker concrete. Frontier elms will be planted at the intersections and Skyline Honeylocust trees will be planted mid-block.
Both trees grow to about 40 feet at maturity and will give the downtown red and yellow colors in the fall when the leaves change.
Paving of Main Street is scheduled for the 2021 construction season. Derby updated the board on Wednesday, saying at this point he is not sure where funding will come from, but it is the top priority. The city is hoping to secure a Community Crossing Grant to help fund the project, but the state has put a temporary hold on the application process for 2021 because of the coronavirus.
He said if Community Crossing dollars aren’t secured the city would have to use its local street fund to pay for the project, which is estimated to cost somewhere around $400,000 to $450,000. The city’s annual street fund is around $400,000.
“It remains our top priority,” he said.
During the meeting the board also approved two facade grants. One for Lee Harris, owner of the old post office on Mitchell Street and the second for Dan Diggins, owner of the building, which houses Legacy Church on Main Street.
