Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 9:23 am
4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Amanda L. Cantwell, 39, of the 200 block of West Spencer Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Cantwell was held on $2,500 bond.
Shane R. Fike, 44, of the 200 block of East Liberty Street, Butler, was booked at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Samantha A. Fulk, 32, of the 1300 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class B misdemeanor. Fulk was held without bond.
Michael D. Knowles, 57, of the 1600 block of Lake Park Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Knowles was held on $1,500 bond.
1 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — One person was booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Jared Osbun, 38, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 425S, Stroh, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. Osbun posted bond and was released Wednesday.
