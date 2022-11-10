ALBION — Noble County Republicans will need to pick a new county treasurer for the beginning of the year.
The treasurer job will be open come Jan. 1 after some musical offices in the fall election resulted in elected leaders changing jobs.
Current Treasurer Shelley Mawhorter is resigning the job effective Dec. 31 because she was just elected as the county auditor, a position she's once held in the past.
That auditor job was open on this ballot because Auditor Tonya Jones hit her two-term limit and was unopposed running for county recorder.
That means someone will need to fill the treasurer role for the next two years, as that office is on the ballot every four years on the presidential cycle.
Republican precinct committeemen will caucus Monday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dekko Room of the South Complex on State Road 9 in Albion to select the new treasurer.
Noble County Republican Chairwoman Shelly William said there are already two interested candidates so far, but no one has officially filed yet.
Any Republican in Noble County who is interested should contact Williams for more information. Because treasurer is a countywide office, any Republican in the county regardless of where they live can seek the position.
The county treasurer most notably bills and collects annual county property taxes, but otherwise acts like the county government's accounting department, managing all of the county's financial receipts, disbursements, accounts and ledgers.
