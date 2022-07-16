AVILLA — Six people were transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center after a golf cart being operated on private property rolled over Sunday afternoon near Avilla.
According to a Noble County Sheriff’s Department incident report, the injured were:
• Matthew Stine, 38, of Avilla, the driver of the golf cart. He suffered injuries to both of his legs;
• Edeyn Taylor, 7, suffered a possible broken leg;
• Sarah Baumgartner, age not provided, complained of pain to the back of her head;
• Ethan Rayle, 20, of Kendallville, complained of pain to the back of his head and right forearm.
• Addely Taylor, 10, complained of chest and leg pain;
• Everly Stine, 7, complained of head and chest pain.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday of a crash which occurred on private property in the 10000 block of East C.R. 100S. The crash involved a single golf cart.
According to the report, the golf cart had been driving on private property, traveling south down a hill in a yard, when it overturned.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Avilla and LaOtto fire departments, Avilla Town Marshal’s Office and Parkview EMS.
