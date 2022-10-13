LAGRANGE — Turns out that LaGrange’s newest mural might not be finished after all.
Mike Bower, a Fort Wayne mural artist, and Bonnie Barrett, a LaGrange artist, were hired to paint a new mural on the north wall of the Fireside Craft Burger and Brew building, located at the corner of Spring and Detroit Streets in LaGrange.
The pair started working on the 16-foot by 12-foot mural in late September, and in just two weeks, wrapped up the project.
But the excitement created by his artwork had the members of Main Street LaGrange, the local not-for-profit organization that raised the money for the mural and then hired Bower now is talking about expanding the work to another open section of the building’s wall.
“Mike has drawn up the added artwork that we requested and submitted it (to the state Main Street Indiana program) so we just waiting to see what they say,” said Tracy Hawk, a member of the board of directors for Main Street LaGrange.
Bower’s original mural was designed to reflect what the artist and Main Street LaGrange believe makes LaGrange County unique, its rural farms, its Amish population, the lakes, and lake life. It also shows a fall harvest. The brightly colors mural also includes the tagline “Where all roads lead home.” Bower and Bartlett spend nearly two weeks working from the basket of a hydraulic lift painting the work.
The new work is said to reflect a winter scene
Hawk said she’s heard nothing but praise for the new mural. Bower said he’s happy with it as well.
“I love this mural, I love the collaboration of elements. I think it really makes for a full picture. It’s colorful, and it stands for everything that makes LaGrange. I’ve had nothing but good feedback from those who’ve seen it,” he said.
Hawk said the mural was an important project for Main Street LaGrange. She hopes the mural helps make people aware of the organization. Main Street LaGrange is trying to grow and is looking for people to join its board of directors.
“We’re hoping to get people involved with Main Street LaGrange. We need more board members and committee members,” Hawk said.
The organization’s mission is to help grow downtown LaGrange. Those interested in joining are asked to visit Main Street LaGrange’s Facebook page and leave a message for its board members.
