ALBION — They met more than 50 years ago at the Wolf Lake Drive-In.
Next weekend, they will be the Grand Marshals of the Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade.
The Chain O’ Lakes Festival Committee selected Jim and Sherrill Zumbrun as this year’s top festival honorees.
According to information provided by the committee, Jim had graduated from Wolf Lake High School, having grown up on the family’s Wolf Lake area farm.
Sherrill grew up in Green Township. After briefly attending Albion High School, she graduated from Churubusco.
The couple will be celebrating 55 years of marriage later this year.
They have lived south of Albion for 45 years.
Jim started the the Albion Super Valu (now Village Foods), with Sherrill at his side. It remains a family operation and Jim and Sherrill stay involved as much as they can.
Jim coached and sponsored numerous little league sports teams. He has also served on many boards for various community organizations and efforts.
Jim and Sherrill are active members at the Blue River Covenant Brethren Church. Jim is a deacon and Sherrill serves on the Food Committee.
The couple is very interested in missions and love the community.
The couple chose the theme for this year’s festival: Better Together.
The Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in downtown Albion.
Schedule of events
Friday, June 2
• 5-8 p.m., festival kick-off cruise-in with live music from Mud Creek
Wednesday, June 7
• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Kiddie Games on the courthouse lawn, sponsored by the Albion S.T.A.R. Team
• 5-10 p.m., carnival and amusements on the square. Wristbands cost $17.
• 5-7:30 p.m., fish and tenderloin dinner at the Albion Fire Station, dine-in or carry-out.
• 6:30 p.m., Kiddie King and Queen contest, sponsored by the Albion Rotary Club
• 7:15 p.m., Chain O’ Lakes Festival Queen crowned at the Entertainment Stage
• 7:30 p.m., live music by jujubee, Portmanteau and Random Animal Parts, sponsored by Noble REMC and Noble County Disposal.
Thursday, June 8
• 5-6:30 p.m., Tiny Bubbles Party and Hula Hoop-lah on the courthouse lawn, sponsored by the Albion Township Trustee
• 5-8 p.m., Old Jail Museum open for tours at the intersection of Oak and West Main streets
• 5-10 p.m., carnival and amusements on the square. Wristbands cost $17.
• 7 p.m., live music by the Time Travelers, sponsored by Albion Village Foods and The Dock Liquors, Columbia City
Friday, June 9
• 5-8 p.m., Old Jail Museum open for tours at the intersection of Oak and West Main streets
• 5-10 p.m., carnival and amusements on the square. Wristbands cost $17.
• 7 p.m., live music by Whoa, Man, sponsored by Mobex Global and House of Spirits, Kendallville
Saturday, June 10
• 8 a.m., 13th annual Dave Knopp Memorial 5K Run/Walk. Register at the Central Noble Junior High parking lot.
• 10 a.m., Lions Club Chicken Barbecue (carry-out), across from the Post Office
• noon to 4:30 p.m., Carnival Kids Day, wristbands $15 for ages 12-and-under (until parade)
• 1:30-8 p.m., Old Jail Museum open for tours at the intersection of Oak and West Main streets (closed during the parade)
• 2:30-3:30 p.m., KC Dance, featuring the Inclognito Cloggers, at the Entertainment Stage
• 4 p.m., Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade
• 5-10 p.m., carnivala nd amusements
• 7 p.m., live music from 28 Days, sponsored by Parker & Sons Asphalt Materials Inc., and Ebey Sales & Service.
