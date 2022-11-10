TOPEKA — The town of Topeka is celebrating the announcement this week that it was awarded a $3 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant that will be used to help build a $28 million, 151-unit housing development on the town’s north side.
Stewart Bender, Topeka’s town manager, called the READI funding the last major piece of the puzzle the town put together to make the housing development a reality. The money would be used to help construct some of the infrastructure required to build a large housing development.
“This is huge for the town,” Bender said. “This is really the last piece of the puzzle, something to try and help offset those development costs.”
Bender said the money would help development costs for at least the 80 homes that will be built in the new addition.
Bender said once the grant agreement is finalized, the money will be used to help offset some of the development costs of water supply lines, sewer lines, roads, and curbing on the 51-acre plot Bender said the grant will ultimately help keep the overall cost of a new home in the addition down for prospective homeowners
Topeka made its pitch for the grant early last month when it appeared before the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. The authority received $50 million in READI funds. Recipients like Topeka must use the money by 2026.
Topeka is jumpstarting its housing market, which has remained small for years. Bender pointed out that the potential for the new housing development is huge, given the continuing growth of its industrial footprint.
“We have a town of 1,100 people that turns into over 5,000 during the day,” he said.
Topeka purchased a 51.5-acre tract of land northeast of North Main Street and East Lake Street at a cost of about $1.29 million.
The demand for new housing is big in LaGrange County. Experts estimate LaGrange County needs some 510-690 new housing units a year in towns like LaGrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana.
The Topeka development will offer potential buyers a variety of options, including family homes, duplex villas, cottage homes, and pocket neighborhoods. Bender estimated the new home would range in price from $250,000 to $300,000.
Bender said the town hopes to host a special groundbreaking ceremony for the new housing development in late winter or early next spring. He said it’s hoped the development’s first home will be completed by summer.
