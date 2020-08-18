Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Darius F. Arguello, 36, of the 200 block of Anglin Road, Kendallville, was booked at 3:09 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Harold L. Bruce Jr., 52, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bruce was held without bond.
Amy M. Miller, 31, of the 3200 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller posted $2,500 bond and was released Friday.
Ryan J. Peshina, 32, of the 24400 block of Copper Ridge Drive, Goshen, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Peshina was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel V. Shultis, 49, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Shultis was held on $2,500 bond.
Dalton J. Sheets, 22, of the 200 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sheets was held without bond.
Jeremiah E. Taulbee, 20, of the 1300 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Taulbee was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle L. Bailey, 25, of the 100 block of South Morton Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Bailey was held on $2,500 bond.
Agustin Bonilla, 59, of the 100 block of North Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bonilla was held without bond.
Michael P. Campbell, 25, of the 6100 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Russel P. Coplin, 30 of the 500 block of Van Scoyoc Street, Avilla, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Joseph M. Hooper, 39, of the 6000 block of SW Wilcox Street, Arcadia, Florida, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Hooper was held without bond.
Teresa A. Johnson, 53, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brian C. Schott, 37, of the 2300 block of North C.R. 150E, Albion, was booked at 9:06 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Tyler W. Wallace Jr., 44, of the 500 block of Mathews Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Further charging information was not provided. Wallace was held without bond.
Brooke R. Farlow, 28, of the 7600 block of North C.R. 450W, Wawaka, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Farlow was held on $2,500 bond.
Levi P. Hall, 27, of the 3300 block of Maple Wood Drive, Logansport, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hall was held without bond.
Brock W. Heintzelman, 31, of the 300 block of Golden Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Heintzelman was held without bond.
Daniel R. Lytle Jr., 41, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lytle was held without bond.
Thomas E. Starkey, 57, of the 11600 block of U.S. 33, Churubusco, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Starkey was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph A. Stephen, 29, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1 a.m. Monday by Rome City police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Stephen was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information regarding the warrant was provided. Stephen was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.