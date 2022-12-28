LAGRANGE — In a letter dated Dec. 16, the state department of transportation announced it had rejected three bids submitted by the town of LaGrange for a construction project to rebuild Hawpatch Road.
“It’s really not as bad as sounds,” said Mark Eagleson, the LaGrange town manager when asked about the project Tuesday afternoon.
The bids LaGrange submitted to the state ranged from a low of $5.8 million bid by HRP Construction, a South Bend company, to a high of $7.8 million submitted by Rieth Riley, also of South Bend. A third bid, $7.1 million, was submitted by C&E Excavating of Elkhart. All three bids were more tahn 15% over the engineer’s estimate of $5 million, which is why the state rejected them.
Eagleson said material shortages and recent hires in the material costs, including concrete, contributed to the cost of the LaGrange project skyrocketing.
LaGrange officials first started working with consulting firms on a plan to rebuild Hawpatch Road in 2017. The road is a major artery for traffic, both English and Amish, coming in and out of town. The proposed construction project would rebuild Hawpatch from U.S. 20 south to where it ends at Townline Road. It would rebuild the entire road from the ground up. The project also would replace the water, sewer, and storm sewer lines that run under Hawpatch, and move them out from under the roadway to the side of the road.
LaGrange planned to use LPA funds provide to the state by the federal government to pay for the project. The town was obligated to contribute a 20 percent match to be eligible for the federal dollars.
Eagleson said some 75 projects were presented to the state for review. He said 18 of those projects, including the LaGrange project, were rejected because the bids came in higher than expected.
Construction costs have been climbing in the last two years. Eagleson said he has seen the cost of most building materials increase by as much as 80% in the last two years, leaving towns like LaGrange scrambling to get long-planned projects funded. Often, final costs aren’t really known until the project goes out for bid
“When our project went out for bid December 7, the caveat with the state is they won’t approve or fund anything that comes in over 15 percent above that engineer’s estimate,” he said. “And our came in about almost 23 percent over our estimate.”
The state’s action didn’t come as a complete surprise, and Eagleson said LaGrange officials got together with consultants to quickly revamp the Hawpatch project to get it ready to re-bid. Eagleson said the biggest change made to the project was changing the construction timeline to two years instead of one.
“When the project was first initially set up, the work was going to be done in one work cycle year. That probably didn’t help us,” he explained. “When we started working with INDOT on redoing it, what we wound up doing is, one, because of the cost of materials, we increased the engineer’s estimate. Then we took it from a one-year project and turned it into a two-year project. In theory, if it works this time – and we’re hoping it does — then we have to do the north end first because that project replaces the sanitary sewers and impacts how they flow. We need to do that before we can do the work on the south end of the project.”
Eagleson said the revamped Hawpatch plans call for the first year of construction to take place along Hawpatch from U.S. 20 to Orchard Hill Drive. He hopes that phase of the project can be started no later than mid-June, and be wrapped up around the end of October. The second phase of construction would start again in mid-March of 2024 and the roadwork finished by the end of August 2024. Final touches, like landscaping along the construction zone, would then be completed by November.
Eagleson said the town didn’t want to change the overall size and scope of the project because Hawpatch is such an important artery for local traffic. So, instead, the town looked at ways to change how the project would be staged.
“It’s bad, the road and surface are bad,” Eagleson said of Hawpatch Road. “Parts of that have really old sewer and water mains that have to be replaced.”
