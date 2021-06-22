ALBION —None of this is new to her at all.
The new extension educator at the Noble County Extension Office isn’t new to this part of the state — Joanna Claudy graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 2015.
Claudy, who will lead the 4-H and youth development programs at the Noble County office, isn’t new to 4-H or agriculture — she was a 10-year member of the 4-H program in Steuben County.
She isn’t even new to following in some large, imposing footsteps. Claudy replaces Doug Keenan at the extension office, who left as an area icon. But her father is Aaron Claudy, who has worked for years and helped hundreds of people as an auto department service manager. In many circles, she will forever be Aaron Claudy’s daughter.
Even when she was in 4-H in Steuben County, Claudy showed many of the same animals as a cousin who is two years her senior.
“I’m doing what she’s doing,” Claudy said. “But this is like my spin on things.”
Claudy will now try to gingerly put her new spin on the 4-H program on Noble County, which has Keenan’s influence all over it. And that’s fine with her. Especially early on, she will be observing how things go in the office and at July’s fair.
“I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “I’ll mostly be helping people.”
Claudy may be young, but she sits on the Steuben County Fair Board. She is also superintendent of that county fair’s poultry show, so she’ll be heading north the week after Noble County’s fair.
Claudy lives south of Salem Center, approximately 1/3 of a mile from her family farm where poultry, rabbits and swine were raised.
“The 70 acres on my farm is my favorite place,” she said.
Claudy graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. She then graduated from Ohio State University with a master’s in extension education in 2021.
The hands-on philosophy of 4-H appealed to her nature.
“I liked teaching,” she said. “But I never wanted to teach in a classroom. I just couldn’t do the same kids in a classroom every day. There’s just not one way to learn. There’s just not one way to teach.”
Claudy enjoys all animals, but her favorites are poultry and rabbits.
“I love my chickens,” she said. Her favorite breed of chicken is the English Dorking. The Dorking chicken is an ancient breed first developed as a landrace in the area of Kent, Sussex and Surrey counties in England.
Claudy rewrote the curriculum and fair rules for the Steuben County 4-H program.
But people don’t need to worry about her trying to make sweeping changes in Noble County’s 4-H fair experience.
“I’m not trying to make this the Steuben County Fair,” she said.
Claudy is married to an assistant math professor at Trine University. Along with animals, she enjoys reading, video games and music. Claudy plays the trombone in the Auburn Community Band.
“I’m definitely an introvert most of the time, except when I’m talking about things (I) love,” she said.
