Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Saturday through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Shay L. Bell, 32, of the 500 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bell posted $4,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Chad D. Burton, 51, of the 200 block of Aspen Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Burton was held on $3,500 bond.
Wayne L. Hart, 62, of the 2200 block of Hoagland Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Hart was held on $3,500 bond.
Thein Oo, 55, of the 6600 block of Hanna Street, Fort Wayne was arrested at 5:09 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Thein was held on $3,500 bond.
Christopher D. Stevenson Jr., 20, of the 300 block of Sycamore Way, Avilla, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Rebecca J. Shadwick, 40, of the 300 block of 300 block of East 33rd Street, Indianapolis, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Shadwick posted $3,500 bond and was released Sunday.
Roderick E. Barnell Jr., 25, of the 28000 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft (shoplifting), a Class A misdemeanor. Barnell was held on $3,500 bond.
Robyn L. Funk, 48, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Funk was held on $5,000 bond.
Mark A. Leazier, 41, of the 1500 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Leazier was held on $4,500 bond.
Jared D. Nissley, 28, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 1125W, Millersburg, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Nissley was held on $3,500 bond.
Tara Scott, 42, of the 300 block of North Washington Street, Angola, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Scott was held without bond.
Nathaniel L. Shockley, 33, of the 1200 block of West Mills Street, Angola, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Shockley was held without bond.
Angela D. Brickey, 29, of the 200 block of Pigeon Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging two counts of failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Brickey was held without bond.
Tyler C. Click, 23, of the 400 block of Cadillac Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided Click was held on $3,500 bond.
Alawndra R. Hall, 19, of the 3100 block of East C.R. 450N, Albion, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hall was held without bond.
Angel L. Halsey, 32, of the 3700 block of South S.R. 13, Pierceton, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Halsey was held without bond.
Leland C. Kiles, 20, of the 9100 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, was arreted at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Kiles was held without bond.
Elizabeth Luna Soto, 29, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Soto was held on $3,500 bond.
Francisco Montemayor, 25, of the 2900 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Montemayor was held on $3,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.