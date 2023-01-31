ALBION — If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it, the saying goes.
But what if it does break, and you can’t fix it?
That’s the situation with the mechanical works at the Noble County Courthouse.
And that’s why the Noble County Commissioners are ironing out the details of a $4 million heating, cooling and electrical overhaul at the courthouse — part of a larger, $6 million project that will reconfigure the three courts, shift the main entrance to the west and add additional restrooms.
Final plans and funding still haven’t been finalized, but getting the courthouse more modern, efficient systems is a main thrust of the work.
“That’s the meat of the project,” said Zack Smith, Noble County Highway Department engineer and renovation project manager. “It needs a major overhaul.”
Noble County Maintenance Supervisor Tim Lock agreed.
“It’s a beautiful old building that needs to be brought up to date to run all of our modern equipment,” Lock said. “The newer stuff is smaller and more efficient, too.”
Lock may be the county’s head of maintenance for its four main buildings, but he’s become a bit of a mechanical museum curator as well.
The mechanical room is dominated by a pair of large boilers. One operates for a week, and then the other takes over.
They were installed in 2001.
“We’re getting close to maxing them out for life expectancy — so I’ve been told,” Lock said.
The boilers are running fine, now. But if they break down, replacing gears and valves has become a big concern.
“Parts are the biggest problem,” Lock said. “They’re hard to track down.”
The hot water is pumped to ceiling heating units — more than 20 of them — throughout the courthouse, and some of those are no longer functioning as they should.
Lock said the ceiling heating units, which blow out pumped in cold air in the summer months, “are nickel and dime-ing us to death. They’re worn out. There are parts that are constantly moving. They don’t make the parts for them anymore.”
A more dire concern is the electrical panel which maintains temperatures in all areas of the courthouse.
In the new county annex, Lock can monitor and adjust temperatures through an app on his smart phone.
The main control panel in the courthouse is hardwired to a computer inside the county’s building on Weber Road, which Lock can access only through a laptop or a computer in his annex office. The panel is old and can no longer be repaired.
“Once that goes down… I don’t know how I would (control temperatures),” he said.
The main electric works were installed in 1977.
Smith said replacing the outdated electrical and heating/cooling systems are a priority.
“Even though some are still functioning, it’s getting hard to replace parts,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.