KENDALLVILLE — East Noble School Corporation will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the East Noble attendance area and are home schooled, or attend a non-public school. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18th at 1:00pm at the administrative offices at East Noble. If you have any questions, please contact Karla Mettert at 349-3346 or Matt Stinson at 347-2502.
Latest News
- No. 5 Eagles suffer first loss
- Amanda Seyfried to star in Things Heard and Seen
- Kim Kardashian West's 'balanced' family
- Zooey Deschanel dating Jonathan Scott
- James McAvoy puts son first
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings 'spice' to Bond
- IBS diagnosis brings on low-FODMAP diet
- East Noble holding special ed meeting
Most Popular
Articles
- Kendallville motorcyclist killed in crash
- Angola teen jailed for incest
- Ligonier Community Fiesta returns this week
- Michael Dickey
- Lakeland preschool program off to a good start
- EN's Pepple selected as INSHAPE Teacher of Year
- Eagle football in a better place
- Power outage hits southern Kendallville, twice
- Just Breathe Salt Room opens in Angola
- New Northrop principal hopes to make a difference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.