KENDALLVILLE — East Noble School Corporation will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the East Noble attendance area and are home schooled, or attend a non-public school. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18th at 1:00pm at the administrative offices at East Noble. If you have any questions, please contact Karla Mettert at 349-3346 or Matt Stinson at 347-2502.

