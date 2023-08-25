ALBION — Good — for now.
The area power grid was expected to pass the test of high demand on electric power utilities during the worst of Thursday’s heat wave, but that might not be in the case in the future, according to one local official.
Temperatures were expected to reach the mid-90s Thursday afternoon, with high humidity making the outside air feel like 110.
That means a lot of air conditioners and central air systems running on high for multiple hours, particularly in the late afternoon into the evening. And that puts stress on available power supply.
“It’s taxing the grid,” Noble REMC President Ron Raypole said Thursday morning.
To alleviate that pressure, Raypole said a note was sent to the cooperative’s customers on Wednesday asking for a little bit of help to make sure demand doesn’t exceed supply.
The note requested that customers turn up the temperature in their home a degree or two and not run heavy electricity using appliances like clothes washers and dryers and dishwashers from 4:30-8 p.m. during Thursday’s hottest expected hours.
Indiana and Michigan Power sent out a similar request — for the opposite reason — last Christmas Eve, according to spokesman Tracy Warner., when the weather got bitterly cold.
“Our customers responded and no further steps were needed,” Warner said.
Warner said no advisory had been sent out relating to the current heat wave.
Power provider NIPSCO is suggesting customers take some steps to ease the pressure on demand.
“With the extreme hot temperatures continuing today, NIPSCO encourages customers to stay safe and consider taking measures to help them save energy like keeping thermostats at 78 degrees, making sure cooling vents are open and unobstructed and keeping curtains and draperies closed during the day on the sunny side of their home,” NIPSCO spokeswoman Tara McElmurry said in an email Thursday morning. “We have proactively shared energy saving tips on social media as well as via a customer email over the past 48 hours. For more information, customers may visit NIPSCO.com/EnergyTips.”
If REMC has further need of power reduction, it can shut off agricultural irrigation systems with its for up to five consecutive hours — part of an agreement which includes special electric rates for farmers. Raypole said REMC would be monitoring the need for such a move Thursday afternoon.
While other parts of the country, in California and Texas for example, have to deal with rolling electricity blackouts, that isn’t the case here — at least not now.
“I don’t think we’ll have rolling blackouts,” Raypole said. “We have an adequate supply.”
Noble County REMC customers are helped by the fact that it is part of a 38-member cooperative overall grid. Twenty three of those cooperatives — including Noble REMC — get their power from Wabash Valley Power, which has coal plants and green energy sources in its arsenal.
The wide sweep of the Wabash Valley grid is a help. Wabash Valley serves an area from Missouri to Illinois and stretches north. Generally, while it’s steamy in one part of the country, more power can be drawn from areas that are seeing less demand, balancing things out, Raypole said.
When Texas has its massive electrical issues a couple of years ago, that problem was exacerbated by the fact that Texas’ system was solely within the state and it could not get resources from elsewhere.
But with much of the country experiencing hot temperatures, that robbing electric Peter to pay electric Paul isn’t as possible.
To make sure available power is going to the right places, I&M and Noble REMC are both part of PJM, a Regional Transmission Organization.
PJM coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia.
NIPSCO is part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator RTO, an independent, not-for-profit, member-based organization that manages the flow of high-voltage electricity across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba.
The RTOs make sure that multiple power plants are not taken out of service for maintenance simultaneously, for example.
“They oversee the grid and make sure there’s power when we need it,” Raypole said.
“They’re like the traffic cop for the grid,” Warner said.
Warner said if rolling blackouts become necessary, they most likely will be requested by PJM, but said they could be ordered more locally. The purpose of a rolling blackout is to ensure a widespread, leng
There are peak power plants which are activated only when heavy demand is expected. Raypole anticipated those extra plants would be online Thursday.
While area customers weren’t expected to lose their power during the worst of the heat wave, that might not always be the case in the future, Raypole said.
President Joe Biden has set a goal of 100% clean energy by 2035.
With aging coal plants being taken out of service at a rapid rate in the last five years or so, no company wants to build replacements — not with them potentially obsolete in 12 years.
And there isn’t a comparable source to make up the difference in the lost power.
Solar and wind power aren’t to the point where they can replace fossil fuel electric power generators in the Wabash Valley system, Raypole said.
He said he — and other cooperatives — have been lobbying state and federal officials to push back Biden’s 2035 clean energy date.
“We need to slow this down,” Raypole said of the switch to green energy.
“I’d love to have all green power,” Raypole said, “but we just can’t do it.”
New solar and wind fields simply can’t provide the electricity needs that are being lost by the retirement of coal plants — at least for Wabash Valley.
I&M only has one active coal plant in its inventory, and when that plant is retired in 2028, plans are in place to replace it. I&M, through its parent company, AEP, has the Cook Nuclear Power plant to draw from.
AEP has set a goal of becoming carbon-neutral in 2045.
Warner said I&M’s significant investments in infrastructure have helped to ensure a more stable supply of electricity to customers.
