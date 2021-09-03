KENDALLVILLE — Since public schools are returning to full in-person classes this fall, the opportunity for people to spend a day with a student is now back.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana’s School Buddies program is returning this school year after being on pause in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.
School Buddies is a student mentorship program where adult volunteers, called Big Brothers or Big Sisters, go to a school and spend time with a student who has been identified as someone who is in need of mentoring.
“The goal is that the child can have their mind opened and see and reach their potential in life,” said Ashley Robertson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana’s community development coordinator.
The organization has two types of programs for volunteers to spend time with children. One is the community-based program, where volunteers are paired with children close to their homes and spend time with a child several times a month outside of school doing activities like going to the park.
School Buddies is the other and the fastest growing program they offer. Volunteers go to a child’s school and spend up to 45 minutes once a week where they can eat lunch, play games, read or do other activities with the student during that time.
Big Brothers Big Sister of Northeast Indiana serves up to 12 counties in the region including Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb, Steuben and Allen counties. Robertson said that’s the area she primarily focuses on and recruits volunteers from.
“It’s definitely growing in this area,” she said. “It’s a fun, easy way to volunteer.”
Most schools in the region have given the organization approval for volunteers coming into the school buildings. In Noble County, West and Central Noble schools gave them approval. She recently met with East Noble schools and they have no current answer on whether they will once again allow volunteers to come into school buildings once per week.
Local schools have been brainstorming ideas of how they can safely have volunteers in its buildings due to COVID-19.
Ideas include having volunteers wear masks and sitting 6 feet apart from students.
Robertson said there is a need in the region for kids who could benefit from having school buddies with them.
“We often hear from their parents first. They tell us that their child would greatly benefit from it,” she said.
Most of the students who are a part of the program come from single-family homes and live in poverty.
In Noble County, 67% of children in the program come from families that make less than $30,000 per year, according to the organization’s data. About 12% come from families who have an incarcerated parent and 12% are from communities of color.
She said the organization is really trying to serve communities of color more and have them be a part of the program.
“We have people who are raising their grandchildren that want them to be apart of School Buddies. We have a dad in Noble County who has two girls that asked us to pair them up since their mother passed away,” she said. “He’s working really hard to provide for his two daughters and wants to have a woman figure in their life.”
For the community based program, she said about 70% of the children on its waiting list are boys. Children are paired up with volunteers of the same gender and she said it’s why they’re looking for more male volunteers.
About 70% of its volunteers are women. She said they have ran campaigns in the past to help recruit volunteers, particularly for men to join.
“We love our women volunteers, but we need more male volunteers being the fact that 70% of the children who participate are boys,” she said.
BBBS has used social media and other marketing tools to help recruit people since last year they weren’t able to meet with people in-person to promote the opportunity.
For people interested in volunteering with BBBS, they can visit their website at bbbsnei.org to learn more or reaching out to them by phone at 456-1600.
