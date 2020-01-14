LAGRANGE — The 5th annual Launch LaGrange County competition will be held Tuesday, March 17, at Lakeland High School auditorium, starting at 6 p.m.
The Launch LaGrange County Program was established in 2015 as a collaboration between the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation, the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce, and LaGrange County Community Foundation in conjunction with Lakeland, Prairie Heights and Westview high schools.
This program was created to provide LaGrange County high school students with unique, real-world entrepreneurial experience to promote business creation and critical skill development.
Thirty-six LaGrange county students have pitched 24 ideas over the last three years of the Launch LaGrange county competition. These students come from different economic backgrounds, but all have had one thing in common-a passion for entrepreneurship and a drive to create a viable business.
Students compete for grant money they invest in their business as well as college scholarships they use to pay for their post secondary education.
The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.