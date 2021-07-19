Due to incorrect information provided to this newspaper, the July 6 issue of The News Sun contained a report of a man who was never arrested being booked into the Noble County Jail.
According to Noble County Sheriff Max Weber, John Short, 55, of the 100 block of River Street, Ligonier, has never been arrested.
Weber said a clerical error when inputting the arrest information for Short’s son, Jonathan, led to the false information being released in the department’s daily booking log.
We regret the error.
