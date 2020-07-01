Remember to keep your hands off your phone while driving starting today.
July 1 is new law day in Indiana, with several new laws passed this spring scheduled to take effect today.
While many laws passed by legislators are technical fixes or minor changes that have little impact on day-to-day life, a few new laws this year are worth mentioning.
At the top of the public mindset this summer is Indiana House Bill 1070, which prohibits drivers from holding or using a handheld mobile device while operating a moving vehicle.
Possible consequences of breaking the law could include a fine of up to $500 and even losing a driver’s license for multiple violations.
Indiana law already makes it illegal for a driver under 18 to text while driving and texting while driving is not allowed, but it can be difficult to enforce.
Going hands-free will still be allowed for anyone with a Bluetooth connection and a dashboard phone mount. Drivers will also be able to hold a mobile device when their vehicle is stopped.
Other than the hands-free law, State Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, sent out a newsletter highlighting some other new laws of interest to his constituents in District 82, which covers all of Noble County as well as parts of LaGrange, Allen, Whitley and Elkhart counties.
• Teachers, Students and Schools — Abbott said as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, standardized test scores will no longer be required to be a part of teacher performance evaluations. He said this should reduce the pressure educators often feel to teach to the test and, as a result, make teaching more attractive as a career.
To help cut red tape, House Enrolled Act 1003 went into effect earlier this year to allow the State Board of Education to streamline the timing and frequency of required teacher trainings and grant waivers for schools to bypass over 1,500 regulations. As Indiana continues to transition to the new ILEARN exam, lawmakers passed Senate Enrolled Act 2 so that school accountability grades cannot be negatively impacted by student scores for two years.
Abbott said House Enrolled Act 1283 supports students with mental health issues, including those involved in bullying, and experiencing behavioral problems or physical illnesses. The new law ensures aspiring educators receive training on best practices to recognize students’ behavioral reactions to trauma so they can address these issues in their classrooms with increased understanding and insight.
Patients — Under House Enrolled Act 1004, patients will be protected from receiving surprise medical bills from out-of-network providers, and, in the case of an elective procedure, the patient will have the right to receive an upfront, good-faith estimate of expected charges.
In addition, Senate Enrolled Act 5 requires hospitals, outpatient surgery centers and urgent care clinics to publish their average prices online, and Abbott said a new HIPAA-compliant database of all health insurance claims will empower consumers by providing information about cost and quality.
• Farmers and Rural Communities — Senate Enrolled Act 184 allows the Indiana Farm Bureau to offer a health benefits plan to its members. Abbott said this plan is not health insurance, but would provide similar benefits to help many farmers who have limited access to affordable health care options. Other states, such as Kansas and Tennessee, have implemented similar programs through their Farm Bureaus.
To support rural communities, House Enrolled Act 1370 allows cities and towns to band together and enter into regional land banks to acquire tax-delinquent and blighted properties to restore them.
