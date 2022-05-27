Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Joshua W. Harpel, 31, of the 2300 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Harpel was held without bond.
Rebecca N. Hughes, 26, of the 2300 block of South S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Hughes was held without bond.
Gary P. Wilkerson, 47, of the 400 block of East Washington Center Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wilkerson was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam D. Cardoza, 46, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Nick J. Carunchia, 32, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Carunchia was also held on a warrant. No charging information provided. Carunchia was released on his own recognizance.
Jade E. Cripps, 18, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a Class B misdemeanor. Cripps was held without bond.
Noe S. Estrada, 19, of the 100 block of Senior Way, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Estrada was held on $1,000 bond.
Luis E. Gutierrez-Najera, 20, of the 100 block of East Second Street, Avilla, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Gutierrez-Najera was held on $2,500 bond.
Kathryn L. Liechty, 43, of the 4600 block of Weatherside Run, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Liechty was held on $2,500 bond.
Ryan J. Peshina, 34, of the 2400 block of Ohio Street, Michigan City, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Peshina was held without bond.
