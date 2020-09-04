Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Gerald S. Black, 54, of the 3500 block of West Lakeway Drive, Columbia City, was booked at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
David A. Champion, 21, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Champion was held without bond.
Chvonne L. Clark, 35, of the 7100 block of C.R. 400N, Leesburg, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Clark was held without bond.
Jessica L. Davis, 35, of the 900 block of Earnest Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday on three warrants, including one relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Davis was held on $2,500 bond.
Gary W. Kidd, 26, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Robert S. Wakeman, 49, of the 1300 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Wakeman was held on $2,500 bond.
