KENDALLVILLE — Freedom Academy is seeking program instructors across a variety of industries and certifications. Instructors are needed for courses in advanced manufacturing, healthcare and professional development. Specific skills include CNC Machining, Welding, HVAC, Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Assistant, Industrial Maintenance, Automation and Robotics.
Since 1991, Freedom Academy has provided high-quality, practical, relevant, hands-on, cost-effective workforce and skill development training. The organization’s primary goal is to prepare students and launch them into a new career with confidence. Classes are based on student demand and not based on a traditional semester. Instructors make up to $48 per hour for their time and expertise.
“The strength of Freedom Academy instructors is their many years of job experience and expertise, as well as their ability and passion to transfer that knowledge onto adult learners,” said Anita Shepherd, director of operations and client services for Freedom Academy. “Instructors have freedom and flexibility to choose the schedule that works best for their lives, and they have support from the Freedom Academy team at all times. If you’re interested in exploring instructor opportunities, we want to hear from you!”
Freedom Academy Board Member and Executive Director of Noble County Economic Development Corp. Gary Gatman added, “The current environment in industry is all about the need for talent – developing internal talent and recruiting external talent. Freedom Academy ties directly to these critical business needs, helping to develop internal talent to fulfill current and future job needs.”
Instructors typically work 8-12 hours per week while teaching a course, and they are offered flexibility to choose the courses that best fit their schedules. Courses are held in person Monday through Thursday and typically run 8-15 weeks. The time commitment for Professional Development courses varies and typically ranges from 8–20 hours per course.
Curriculum, books, supplies and instructions are provided to instructors, and they are encouraged to add their unique perspectives and experiences to the training. Classes are held at Career Tech Educational facilities, Angola Training Center, and Community Learning Center in Kendallville as well as on-site at business and industry in these Northeast Indiana counties: Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley.
Prospective instructors can share their interest and request more information at FreedomAcademy.net/Instructors.
Freedom Academy is a private, non-profit workforce development training organization that provides high-quality, practical, relevant, hands-on, cost-effective training and education in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services. Freedom Academy courses are held in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties in Northeast Indiana. Courses are led by instructors who are occupational experts with strong backgrounds and extensive on-the-job experience. For more information, visit freedomacademy.net.
