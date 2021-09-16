Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Sunday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Joshua E. Rowe, 33, of the 400 block of Water Street, Avilla, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Sunday by Avilla police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Rowe was released Sunday on his own recognizance.
Cassandra A. Daley, 27, of the 600 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Monday on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Daley was held without bond.
Dustin J. Freon, 32, of the 1100 block of Cinnamon Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Freon was held without bond.
Joseph W. Fritz, 28, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a sex offender registration violation, a Level 5 felony. Fritz was held on $2,500 bond.
Allen S. Jordan, 28, of the 6300 block of West Lincoln Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Monday on two warrant scharging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jordan was held on $2,500 bond.
Harold N. Miller, 78, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Billy R. Slone, 52, of the 300 block of Haley Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and two warrants charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Angelica M. Uresti Rios, 48, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; operating without ever obtaining license, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without proof of financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. Rios was held without bond.
Logan T. Chriswell, 20, of the 500 block of Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Chriswell was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.