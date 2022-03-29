ALBION — Students at Central Noble Elementary had the opportunity to present what they’ve learned in the classroom to people in the community.
All 280 students at the elementary school held an exhibition on March 21 presenting the work they’ve done around their project based learning curriculum.
Students along with teachers and parents gathered in the school’s gymnasium where kids had posters and live demonstrations of the projects they’ve worked on during the past 4-6 weeks.
Elementary school principal Jared Knipper said the project based learning curriculum began about 3-4 years ago.
“Since covid, the students have not had the opportunity to show off what they have worked on in classes in a public forum,” he said.
He’s found that students are more excited and engaged in their school work with project based learning.
During the event, students presented their work to attendees and a QR code was available for people to scan with their phones to learn more information about the students’ projects.
The main project students worked on was a derby car made of pinewood and they described on their posters about the design process and what went into building it.
What Knipper likes about this type of learning is that kids are physically doing activities and learning skills they can use later in life.
“Students are making maple syrup, honey and even ice cream,” he said. “Learning can’t just be what’s presented in a classroom.”
Much of project based learning combines science and mathematics and is what goes into the projects they work on.
He’s noticed amongst the students the amount of stress and nerves they had coming into the exhibition about how they will perform and present their projects.
“This was something they were responsible for so it added some pressure on their behalf,” he said. “Ultimately, this is what education should be.”
He believes the students are doing amazing things despite what some argue they should be doing.
“Students know what they’re working on is authentic,” he said.
