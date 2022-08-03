Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
James A. Alba, 44, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 3:26 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Bradley M. Bender, 34, of the 500 block of Baker Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bender was released on his own recognizance.
Kyle B. Conn, 38, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Conn was held without bond.
Ana A. Fetters, 27, of the 9800 block of East Chickadee Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Fetters was also held on a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Fetters was held on $5,620 cash bond.
Eddie M. Mooray, 59, of the 10300 block of Old Leo Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and operating without ever obtaining a license. Mooray was also held on a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Mooray was released on his own recognizance.
Priscilla L. Murillo, 36, of the 200 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Murillo was released on her own recognizance.
Trenton J. Randol, 42, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Randol was held on $2,500 bond.
Rocky A. Slone, 20, of the 1800 block of Rochester Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Autumn L. Snare, 20, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Leo, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
