ALBION — The Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau encourages everyone to explore the outstanding farmers markets and farm stands in Noble County.
Each market offers fresh local produce, locally raised meats, eggs and honey, plus a variety of ready-to-eat products and baked goods. A diverse group of artisans and craftspeople also make goods at these community and farmers markets.
Noble County’s farmers markets operate primarily from late May through October. Shoppers can make a day of visiting the markets, try something new and delicious, and support local farmers, artisans and food entrepreneurs. Here is the market schedule:
Albion Market on the Square: Noble County Courthouse Square, Albion; Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Avilla Community Market: Eley Memorial Park, East Albion Street, Avilla; held the first and third Saturday each month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kendallville Farmers Market: Community Learning Center’s Riley Street parking lot, Kendallville; held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ligonier Farmers Market: Pettit Park, North Cavin Street in Ligonier, adjacent to the fire station; held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
