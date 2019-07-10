ALBION — The Albion Town Council’s squabble with its engineering firm continues.
During the council’s meeting June 18, town officials said there was a disconnect between what the town expects from its engineering firm and what Fleis and VandenBrink believes it is supposed to provide.
Fleis and VandenBrink Fort Wayne office manager Jay Stankiewicz spent approximately an hour answering questions at that June 18 meeting from dissatisfied town officials.
Stankiewicz’s firm has been tasked with designing street projects on East and West Hazel streets, West Main Street and Hickory Street, as well as some work to bring a couple of intersections into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The original price tag for the engineering work was $130,660. As of the June meeting, the town had paid $110,274.50, or 84.6% of the total.
The end result of that exchange during the June 18 meeting was the setting of another public meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, where Stankiewicz was to appear to explain what work the firm has done in addition to what was asked in the terms of the contract.
The addendum was to go over expectations delineated in the original contract and compare it to what the town asked the firm to do in the 22 meetings that followed. The town asked that the addendum be provided by June 26 so the council would have time to go over it.
The addendum also was to outline the exact additional cost the town has incurred by asking for these changes.
Fleis and VandenBrink did submit that addendum, with an asking price of approximately $43,000.
A town committee, which included Councilman Darold Smolinske and Councilwoman Chris Magnuson, went over the addendum line by line. The town then sent what Smolinske referred to Tuesday as a “rebuttal” back to the engineering firm.
The firm had no representation at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting.
The town agreed with some of the addendum items Fleis and VandenBrink proposed, but disagreed on others. The addendum provided by the engineering firm had lumped several items together under one pricing, and the town requested individual pricing for these lumped items.
The ball is back in Fleis and VandenBrink’s court.
“We will wait for their response and get it on the agenda again,” Council President Vickie Jellison said.
