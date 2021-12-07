KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville now has a historic preservation commission.
On Tuesday evening, Kendallville City Council members approved the establishing ordinance on its third and final reading — with no additional discussion — creating the five-member board that will be in charge in stewarding the downtown aesthetic.
That won’t happen for a few months at the earliest, however, as first the new board will need to meet, determine boundaries for its first historic district — all but certain to be set up around the downtown — and then have that district approved by the city council before commissioners will have any authority to create and manage design guidelines.
But once it’s fully up and running sometime in the future, the board will have a word in any new construction, exterior renovations or other building changes and will provide input on best practices to keep historic charm on Main Street and the surrounding areas.
Having a commission in place is a requirement of the PreservINg Main Street grant, a $2 million pilot program for which Kendallville is one of two communities selected to receive that large grant.
City officials had been moving in that direction anyway, hoping to get a board established to help regulate and maintain the historic character of the Main Street corridor, which Kendallville has poured a lot of money into in recent years with both large projects like the streetscape and smaller ones too like the many 50/50 matching facade grants given to building owners to help them make renovations and updates to their buildings.
After first introducing the ordinance on Nov. 2, city council members opted on Nov. 16 to shrink the preservation board from seven members to five — a move done in part because of the difficulty in finding people to serve on volunteer boards in the city.
The final version, with that change and some other minor tweaks in place, was approved by a unanimous vote.
Council members actually approved the five members selected for the commission by Mayor Suzanne Handshoe at the previous meeting, setting up the membership for the panel.
Those five members include a construction contractor, downtown building owner and former redevelopment commission member in Keith Ballard; downtown building owner and Kendallville Car Show organizer Stephane Langelier; Kendallville historian and retired KPC Media Group publisher and president Terry Housholder; Kendallville Restorations Inc. member and neighborhood revitalization enthusiast Jerry Spaw; and former redevelopment commission member, former banker and current executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County Brad Graden.
Once up and running, those five will be responsible for vetting projects that would conspicuously change the facade of a building and review them for historic appropriateness. Building owners will have to receive a “certificate of appropriateness” from the commission in order to obtain a building permit from the city.
Although local guidelines can sometimes create friction between the city and its property owners, representatives from Indiana Landmarks said preservation commissions across the state aim to work cooperatively and find workable solutions that are agreeable to building owners while still doing their best to maintain the historic character of a building.
It’s possible the commission could establish other historic zones or even designate single buildings as historic structures under the purview of the commission, although it’s not known at this time whether Kendallville would ever expand beyond the downtown core.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.