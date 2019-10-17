Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Angel R. Coria Cortez, 34, of the 700 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Cortez was held on $3,500 bond.
Clinen H. McDonald, 32, of the 8400 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear to serve time. McDonald was held without bond.
Douglas A. Quinn, 44, of the 6700 block of East Old S.R. 30, Pierceton, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging two counts of theft. Quinn was held without bond.
Edwin Rizo, 23, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil, a Class A misdemeanor; and false report/informing, a Class B misdemeanor. Rizo was held on $4,500 bond.
Aaron J. Baird, 32, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on warrants charging two counts of failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Baird was held on $3,500 bond.
Billy E. Irvin Jr., 51, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Irvin was held on $3,500 bond.
Jarvis L. Joiner, 43,of the 600 block of West Lusher, Elkhart, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued by authorities in Elkhart County. Joiner was held without bond.
Ashley M. Korn, 24, of the 200 block of North Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Korn was held on $3,500 bond.
Stephanie L. Nickles, 28, of the 100 block of West C.R. 1050N, Rome City, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Nickles was held on $4,500 bond.
Rodollfo Silva, 19, of the 300 block of Green Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class A misdemeanor. Silva was held on $3,500 bond.
Lindsey M. Webster, 23, of the 400 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Webster was held on $3,500 bond.
