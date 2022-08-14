LAGRANGE — Sprucing up his desk in the corner of his classroom at the former Lima-Brighton Elementary School, Robert Albaugh, the director of the Lakeland Cyber Academy is ready for the academy’s second full year.
Albaugh’s room is filled with tables and chairs, although most of his students will rarely set foot in his room. His students attend school via the Internet.
“I got my desk, my laptop, and my cell phone,” Albaugh said jokingly. “I’m ready for anything.”
Tuesday was the first day of the new school year for all Lakeland students, including its cyber academy students.
Albaugh is the driving force behind the Lakeland Cyber Academy. The digital academy school was born out of the lessons educators learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that shutdown, educators were able to run schools in ways that had only been imagined before, and find out what worked.
Lakeland is the only school district in northeast Indiana to offer students a chance to attend a cyber academy. While the bulk of his students live within the school district, students from Westview, East Noble, West Noble, and Northridge have enrolled as well.
Albaugh said the biggest lessons learned from the school’s first year is that he has to be available to students at almost any hour of the day.
“You have to be willing got meet these kids where they are,” he explained. “I have kids who are working on school at 10 o’clock at night on a Saturday, and they get locked out of a quiz. They email me and I don’t get back to that kid, I lost him or her for the weekend. They’re not going to do any more work. So you have to be available to these kids.”
A former businessman, Albaugh came to education late in life and quickly moved through the ranks, going from a classroom teacher to an administrator, to the principal at Lakeland High School before taking on the role of launching the school district’s cyber academy.
Cyber education is different than traditional education. In the cyber world, at least the Lakeland cyber world, students study one class at a time. Topics that took a trimester to cover in a traditional school classroom are now covered in 12 school days in the cyber world. Students spend between four to eight hours a day studying one and only one topic. Once a student completes the course material, they take a test, and if they pass that test, they move on to the next topic.
It’s a method of learning pioneered by educators during the pandemic.
“This all came out of the pandemic,” Albaugh said “We learned that for many kids, learning one class at a time is really what works. That’s what sparked the idea in my mind about creating a cyber academy.”
The academy used a specialized program known as Apex to teach students online. Apex contains all the materials they need for each class.
Students who attend the academy receive a cyber bundle from the school that includes a notebook computer, specialized hardware, and software. If a student lives in an area without reliable Internet service, the school district provides them with a special device that allows them to connect through local cell service.
Albaugh said cyber education helps students who in many cases are running out of options.
“You’re going to have kids who have to work for their families. I have girls who were pregnant and had a child they need to care for. I’ve had star athletes who have surgery and need to be convalescent at home for a trimester,” he explained.
Different students like to attend school at different times. Albaugh said that means he has to be responsive to those demands.
“I try to meet these kids where they are and not try to view this as a strictly 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. school,” he explained. “A lot of these kids are dealing with family issues. I had kids who are going through chemotherapy. So this is an option for them to still earn credits.”
Cyber education isn’t just for students struggling to stay afloat in the classroom, Albaugh said. It also can be a resource for high achievers who want to take additional classes. And it caters to students who simply thrive in the online world.
Spencer Johnson is one of those students. The Howe resident prefers to attend school digitally.
“The cyber academy has worked perfectly for me. I’ve flourished online,” he said. “ I used to get good grades, A’s, B’s, and some C’s, but online I’ve been able to like soar above that. Now I get all A’s and have a way better grade point average than I did before.”
Johnson said he found it hard to stay on track in a traditional classroom.
“I have way fewer distractions now,” he said. “Now, I can just sit down and do the work by myself without any outside interference.”
Johnson said the cyber academy allows him to work at school as quickly as he wants.
“I get to work at my own pace,” he explained. “I have a two-week deadline, but I can work however fast I want.”
Johnson said working on only one class at a time has helped him dive into a topic and learn it better than juggling five classes in a traditional school setting.
“It’s so helpful because you don’t have to be worried about six different subjects with seven different people teaching them at the same time,” he said. “You just get to focus on you. You’re learning in that class at that moment.”
Johnson said even highly technical classes like mathematics are easier for him to understand online.
“My mathematical classes tend to go faster online. With math, I’ve been able to sit down and figure it out by myself and like, read articles,” he said.
Cyber academy students can earn a regular Lakeland diploma attending the program. Last year, Albaugh graduated 12 seniors.
Students can, if they wish, create a hybrid education model that includes both online and on-campus education. Like traditional students, cyber academy students have full access to all district resources, including special education, guidance counseling services, and school libraries. They also are allowed to participate on school athletic teams. They also join in school-sponsored extracurricular activities like clubs, field trips, school dances, pep rallies, and award ceremonies.
Progress is measured daily. The online program allows both the school and parents to track attendance and provides weekly student performance reports. Parents can use the program to view detailed reports of work completed by their child, see how much time their child spends online at school, and learn just how their child is performing in school.
Students are required to sign a contract to attend the cyber academy, that states they are required to complete one full school class every 15 days, will pass a minimum of four classes each trimester, and agree to complete any unfinished work the following trimester along with their class load of four additional classes. Students who accumulate 10 unexcused absences are removed from the program.
This year, the cyber academy opened with 20 students, and Albaugh expects that number to climb as the year goes on. Last year, enrollment in the cyber academy peaked at nearly 40 students.
Albaugh remains in close contact with each student, through email, text messages, phone calls, Zoom conferences, and when needed, face-to-face meetings.
“Apex does a really good job with online tutorials,” Albaugh explained. “If you do get caught on something that you don’t understand, we also have tutoring programs available and tutors available all day long. So if a kid gets stuck on something I can’t do, like a high-level Pre-Calculus or something like that, I can get them in touch with a tutor and they can help them work through that using Zoom.”
The cyber academy opened on Tuesday along with the rest of Lakeland’s school. Students can join the cyber academy at any point during the school year and will be given credit for the work they’ve already completed in the classroom.
To learn more, visit lakelandlaters.org.
