LAGRANGE — Begin 2020 with a step in the right direction, walking the trails at a LaGrange County park.
Join Naturalist Leslie Arnold at Dallas Lake Park on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 5:30 p.m. for a luminary walk. The candlelit walk will begin at the Dallas Lake Park Lodge. The trail is approximately a ½ mile long and smooth.
Free hot cocoa is available for participants while supplies last. Come dressed for cold weather.
First Day Hikes are meant to inspire people to exercise outdoors starting on day one. Bring your sweetie for a romantic stroll, or bring the whole family and shake off some cabin fever. Welcome in the New Year, connect with nature, and burn some holiday calories.
This event is free. Dallas Lake Park is located at 0505 W 700 S, Wolcottville.
For more information, contact Naturalist Leslie Arnold, at 854-2225, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
